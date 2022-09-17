Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Preview: Butlin' Ain't Easy

What's Harley doing in bed with Alfred Pennyworth in this preview of Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1?! Check out the preview below.
HARLEY QUINN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1
DC Comics
0722DC022
0722DC022 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Amanda Conner Cover – $9.99
0722DC023 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 J. Scott Campbell Cover – $9.99
0722DC024 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $9.99
0722DC025 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Jerome Opena Cover – $9.99
0722DC026 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Bruce Timm Cover – $9.99
0722DC027 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson Cover – $9.99
0722DC028 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Lee Bermejo Cover – $9.99
0722DC029 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Stjepan Sejic Cover – $9.99
0722DC030 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Adam Hughes Cover – $9.99
0722DC803 – Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Frank Cho Cover – $9.99
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner
Written By Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini, Stephanie Phillips, Stjepan Sejic, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, And Rafael Scavone Art By Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Stjepan Sejic, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, And Rafael Albuquerque You are cordially invited to an oversize extravaganza celebrating the Clown Princess of Crime's 30th birthday in this fantabulous special! That's right—Harley Quinn turns 30 in absolute style and has invited a squad of her old creative pals to join her with a killer lineup of amazing stories! And the reviews are in—it's guaranteed AWESOME: Last chance, Quinn. Don't make me do this. —Amanda Waller Wait…you're not going back to… —Red Tool Sigh. —Poison Ivy
In Shops: 9/20/2022
SRP: $9.99
