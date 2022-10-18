Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Ladies & Nonbinaries Of Doom for DC Comics

Today sees the publication of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series And The Legion Of Bats #1, spinning out of the TV cartoon that has divided DC Comics internally, and set directly between the third and fourth season. And which opens just the way we promised.

In which we learn/am reminded, that Poison Ivy has the keys from Lux Luthor to set up a new Legion of Doom.

The Legion Of Doom was created for the Super Friends cartoon in the seventies, with the then-big supervillains of the DC Universe teaming up to challenge the Justice League Of America. The Legion of Doom has since been incorporated into the main comic book DC Universe, at various levels of irony. Originally made up of Lex Luthor, Bizarro, Black Manta, Brainiac, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Giganta, Gorilla Grodd, Riddler, Scarecrow, Sinestro, Solomon Grundy and Toyman, the Legion of Doom's headquarters, the Hall of Doom was located in Slaughter Swamp outside Gotham City. But who will the new members of Poison Ivy's Legion of Doom be?

Well, it's not going to be Bane, even though he references a classic Justice League International bwah-ha-ha bit. Instead, Poison Ivy decides to give her new gang a little mit of a gender bias.

Tee Franklin and Shae Beagle introduce The Ladies Of Doom. Though later defining that further.

Welcome to the Ladies And Nonbinaries Of Doom, with members from Livewire to Jinx. And also bringing in a more recent addition to the Batman Rogue's Gallery, and Poison Ivy's previous partner.

The Gardner is coming to the Harley Quinn Animates Series Universe… and looks like the cover to issue 3 will be revealing some of the new team members.

