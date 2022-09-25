Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary

Bleeding Cool had previously shared some of Shae Beagle's upcoming artwork from Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion Of Bats #1, the new DC Comics spinoff of the animated show that much of Warner Bros. hates, but has done really, really well with the ratings and sales. And much can be said the same between DC Comics and this comic, which is produced outside of the usual editorial strictures.

Including this first opening page from giving us Harley Quinn fighting alongside Nightwing, Batgirl and Robin – or at least running after them in the wake of them swinging across rooftops. Harley Quinn has to use the stairs, and ends up dealing with Bane before anyone else…

But what I didn't share – or know – at the time, was Harley Quinn's opening line from that first page, written by Tee Franklin. Bleeding Cool has had it extracted for us by someone, ahead of its October release, or earlier on the DC Universe Infinite App.

Set directly after the conclusion of Season 3, Harley Quinn screams out "Thanks for waiting, you f-cking dildos! I'll take the stairs!" Just, you know, without the hyphen.

We do like a sweary opening, Four Weddings & A Funeral was always a classic in that regard, and the Misfits first episode line "I'm gonna kick you so hard…" set the tone of that show rather nicely. I get the feeling this Harley Quinn opening will do the same. I wonder if it will be included in previews?

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #1 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed–but now it's time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team–the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job–leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy's past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone's favorite clown/plant couple! Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 9/25/2022 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022 HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #2 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

While out shopping for new outfits at the New Gotham Mall, Harley and Ivy stumble across a possible recruit…but are they recruiting for good or for bad? And what loser(s) would dare to show up and ruin their shopping extravaganza? A very pissed-off Clock King and a butthurt Riddler. Meanwhile, Nightwing and Batgirl follow up on a lead that sends Harley reeling…as many villains' plans come to light. Everyone is out to tear our girls apart! Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/23/2022 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022 HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #3 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Jon Mikel (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Harlivy, a.k.a. the DCU's most favoritest couple. They're inseparable, right? Right? Well, maybe not. While Ivy focuses on prepping for her new job with the Legion of Doom and Harley dives mallet-first into her role as a member of the Bat-Family, the DCU's most favoritest couple find themselves stretched thin. But are they at their breaking point? Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 11/20/2022 In-Store Date: 12/20/2022