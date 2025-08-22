Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Heather Antos, timothy zahn

Heather Antos Asked Timothy Zahn To Write Star Trek Comics For IDW

Heather Antos asked Timothy Zahn if he would like to write Star Trek comics for IDW next

Fan Expo Canada has been taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend. And one event that has just concluded there was the Spotlight On Star Wars Author Timothy Zahn panel, with Heather Antos. Antos was a Star Wars editor at both Marvel Comics and IDW, but her current position at IDW came into play as Star Trek editor at IDW. Bleeding Cool has received reports that, during the Star Wars panel, she asked Timothy Zahn if he would be interested in writing Star Trek comics for IDW. He suggested that they talk after…

Timothy Zahn is best known for Star Wars prose writing, especially thirteen novels featuring the Star Wars character he created, Grand Admiral Thrawn: the Thrawn trilogy, the Hand of Thrawn duology, Outbound Flight, Choices of One, Thrawn, Thrawn: Alliances, Thrawn: Treason, and the Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy, though he has spread his wings further with his own original work, the Blackcollar trilogy and the Cobra series. He also served as a creative consultant for the TV series Ahsoka on the matter of writing Thrawn correctly, and his input has been credited with turning Star Wars away from space fantasy to harder science fiction. He has also written Star Wars comics for Dark Horse and IDW before, including Thrawn titles, but also the character Star-Lord for Marvel Comics.

But what might he bring to Star Trek? And what will he and Heather Antos be talking about? Here's how that panel was described on the Fan Expo Canada listings;

SPOTLIGHT ON STAR WARS AUTHOR TIMOTHY ZAHN

4:00 pm in THEATRE 7 (713)

Join author Timothy Zahn as he discusses his career and fields your questions about his forty-five years in the science fiction field. (Oh, and we might talk about Star Wars, too.) Timothy Zahn / Heather Antos

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!