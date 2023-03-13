Wally Wood Draws Crime Stories For Trojan Publishing, On Auction Today Comics icon Wally Wood draws some western crime stories for Trojan Publishing and you can own them at Heritage Auctions today.

Wally Wood is your cool uncle's favorite comic artist, one of the pillars of the medium. He could draw anything, and boy, could his art tell a story. I was introduced to his work through podcasts, as I broke free of the superhero trap and expanded my comic reading palate out of high school. Some of his work can be found in Western Crime Busters, and today at Heritage Auctions you can get a. three-book lot from that series containing issues #7-9. Wally Wood produced art for the interiors of #7 and #9. The best part of this lot is the price. Right now, you can get all three issues for $6. Not bad for some stories from one of the greats. Check out the lot below.

Wally Wood And Western Crime? Sign Me Up

"Western Crime Busters #7-9 Group (Trojan Publishing, 1951-52). Includes #7 (Wally Wood art – VG+ with soiling, staining, and foxing), 8 (VG with spine roll, staining), and 9 (Wood art – GD/VG with staple pulled from cover, staining, and tanning). Approximate Overstreet value for group = $160. #7: Gunsmoke Gold Strike starring Six-Gun Smith, art by Wally Wood. The Owlhoot Trail starring Fighting Bob Dale, art by Bill Zeller. Ranch of Hate starring K-Bar Kate, art by Rex Maxon (signed R. Hayden). Dry-Gulch Death Trap text story by Ralph Sedgwick Douglas. Powdersmoke Party starring Wilma West, art by G. Altman. 36 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10. #9: Cover art by Ken Battefield. Untitled Tex Gordon story with Kathy Butte (school marm), art by Wally Wood. Mystery of Ghost Ledge starring Lariat Lucy, art by Rex Maxon. Untitled Wilma West story with Sonora Sam (W.W. ranch foreman) and Stuart Hawk (card sharp), art by Wally Wood. Rustler's Bluff text story by Clark Demery. Hangman's Gold starring Six-Gun Smith, art by H. C. Keifer. 36 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

I love Wally Wood, and the books above sound great from the descriptions. Whoever gets this lot scored a deal. Go here and place a bid so you are that person. While you are there, look around at all of the other books and lots taking bids.

