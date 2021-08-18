Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal
Today marks the launch of Bad Idea's Final Five comic book series – which will not be the final five, but there you go. The launch of The Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive by Matt Kindt and David Lapham, including a First Customer Pin to be given to the first customer in a comic store who picks it up. And, for those who have been collecting them, giving you one more week before they reveal what on earth they are meant to be four, on Wednesday, the 25th of August.
That means, HERO TRADE: PASSIVE/AGGRESSIVE is your LAST CHANCE to secure a First Customer Pin before we unveil the secret gifts they may bestow. That's gifts. As in plural. That's also may. As in possibly, but not necessarily.
I wonder what they will be?
AUGUST 2021
*** HERO TRADE: PASSIVE / AGGRESSIVE ***
Written by MATT KINDT
Art & Cover by DAVID LAPHAM
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE
$7.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY
A DOUBLE-DEALING, DOUBLE-BARRELED ONE-SHOT
SEPTEMBER 2021
*** PYRATE QUEEN #1 ***
Written by PETER MILLIGAN
Art by ADAM POLLINA
Colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN
Cover by ADAM POLLINA with TAMRA BONVILLAIN
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
$7.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY
SEPTEMBER 2021
*** MONSTER KILL SQUAD #1 ***
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by TOMAS GIORELLO
Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO and LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
$6.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY
NOVEMBER 2021
*** REFUSE x LAST RESORTS ***
REFUSE
Written by MATT KINDT
Art & Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
LAST RESORTS
Written by MARK RUSSELL
Art & Cover by ADAM POLLINA
$9.99 | 88 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021
A PLANET-SIZED DOUBLE-SHOT
DECEMBER 2021
*** ODINN'S EYE #1 ***
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art by TOMAS GIORELLO
Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
$7.99 EACH ($9.99 ISSUE ONE) | 32 PGS. (72 PG ISSUE ONE) | NO ADS
BEGINNING DECEMBER 1, 2021
FIVE ISSUES | WEEKLY!
Good luck this BAD IDEA DAY! We've got an explosive launch planned. One no one will see coming…not even those sneaky that scored early copies.
Remember, the BAD IDEA way also means no variants, no trades, no digital, select stores, perennially available Not First Printings, and approximately two comics a month – just monthly comics, sold in comic book shops. Goodbye, troubles. Hello, BAD IDEA SIMPLICITY™.
A complete list of Bad Idea Destination Stores can be found right here and you can pre-order every Bad Idea title by simply clicking here and filling out the little form.