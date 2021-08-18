Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal

Today marks the launch of Bad Idea's Final Five comic book series – which will not be the final five, but there you go. The launch of The Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive by Matt Kindt and David Lapham, including a First Customer Pin to be given to the first customer in a comic store who picks it up. And, for those who have been collecting them, giving you one more week before they reveal what on earth they are meant to be four, on Wednesday, the 25th of August.

That means, HERO TRADE: PASSIVE/AGGRESSIVE is your LAST CHANCE to secure a First Customer Pin before we unveil the secret gifts they may bestow. That's gifts. As in plural. That's also may. As in possibly, but not necessarily.

I wonder what they will be?

AUGUST 2021

*** HERO TRADE: PASSIVE / AGGRESSIVE ***

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by DAVID LAPHAM

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$7.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY

A DOUBLE-DEALING, DOUBLE-BARRELED ONE-SHOT

SEPTEMBER 2021

*** PYRATE QUEEN #1 ***

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN

Cover by ADAM POLLINA with TAMRA BONVILLAIN

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$7.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

SEPTEMBER 2021

*** MONSTER KILL SQUAD #1 ***

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO and LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$6.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

NOVEMBER 2021

*** REFUSE x LAST RESORTS ***

REFUSE

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

LAST RESORTS

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art & Cover by ADAM POLLINA

$9.99 | 88 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE NOVEMBER 3, 2021

A PLANET-SIZED DOUBLE-SHOT

DECEMBER 2021

*** ODINN'S EYE #1 ***

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$7.99 EACH ($9.99 ISSUE ONE) | 32 PGS. (72 PG ISSUE ONE) | NO ADS

BEGINNING DECEMBER 1, 2021

FIVE ISSUES | WEEKLY!

Good luck this BAD IDEA DAY! We've got an explosive launch planned. One no one will see coming…not even those sneaky that scored early copies.

Remember, the BAD IDEA way also means no variants, no trades, no digital, select stores, perennially available Not First Printings, and approximately two comics a month – just monthly comics, sold in comic book shops. Goodbye, troubles. Hello, BAD IDEA SIMPLICITY™.

A complete list of Bad Idea Destination Stores can be found right here and you can pre-order every Bad Idea title by simply clicking here and filling out the little form.