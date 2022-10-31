Hexagon Comics Bring Back The Strangers In November

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for November that means Strangers #9: The Fall Of Atlantis by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Alfredo Macal, Gabriel Mayorga, Manuel Martin Peniche and Juan Roncagliolo Berger.

NOVEMBER 2022 NEW RELEASE: STRANGERS #9: THE FALL OF ATLANTIS

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 88 p. b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-162-6. US$12.95

Stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art & cover by Alfredo Macall. Additional art by Gabriel Mayorga, Manuel Martin Peniche, Juan Roncagliolo Berger.

Will the Towers prove true to their word and release Starlock? Will Homicron return in time to help her fellow Strangers? Will Atlantis fall as it was preordained? All our heroes are on stopping the evil Twilight Lord Kruge from using the all-powerful weapon Kera to rewrite the course of history.

Starlock, Starcyb, Homicron, Tanka, Count Saint-Germain, Dick Demon, Kit Kappa, the Zorr-ko, the Time Brigade and more are fighting a hopeless battle to thwart Kruge's mad plan. But what if the weapon had its own plans?

Suddenly, it is no longer only the history of Earth which hangs in the balance, but that of the entire universe!

Jean-Marc Lofficier & Alfredo Macall team up again to craft this cataclysmic conclusion to the third "season" of Strangers. Plus two bonus stories: the origins of Starcyb by Manuel Martin Peniche and two agents of CLASH on the planet New Camelot by Juan Roncagliolo Berger.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hexagon, strangers