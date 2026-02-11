Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Hey Marvel Comics, Give Deadpool His Romantasy Book Club

In which Bleeding Cool suggests that Marvel might like to make some money with the Deadpool Romantasy Book Club, teased today

Article Summary Marvel hints at Deadpool's Romantasy Book Club in the new Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 launch issue.

A call for Marvel to create a Romantasy comic featuring Deadpool sharing spicy fantasy romance stories.

Romantasy combines romance and fantasy with drama, emotional stakes, and a dash of heat in storytelling.

Popular Romantasy titles like ACOTAR and Fourth Wing could inspire Marvel’s own Romantasy comic venture.

It's just a throwaway comment in today's launch issue of Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw. But then so was Doorman in the Great Lakes Avengers, and he got a whole episode to himself in the recent Wonder Man TV series on Disney+. As Deadpool peels away from Blind Al with some made up excuse…

Deadpool's Romantasy Book Club. With an editorial note stressing that this is a fib. Marvel, hear me and hear me now. If you were to publish a comic called Deadpool's Romantasy Book Club and actually deliver on that title, I think it might sell very well indeed. Deadpool and friends sharing Romantasy stories using Marvel Comics characters, that potentially resemble or at least reflect their MCU counterparts. It might as well have an Absolute in the title. If you are not, you are just leaving money on the table, and Todd McFarlane will just do Spawn's Romantasy Book Club instead and eat your lunch.

For those seven of you out there not in the know, Romantasy is a popular fiction subgenre that blends elements of romance and fantasy with increased levels of spicieness. And if you are saying they have been doing that for ages, that's right, they have, they just have better branding now. It's not just having sex with dragons. Thoiugh a good chunk of it is. But specifically the romance is essential to the plot, and fatnasy is integral to the characters, conflicts, and emotional stakes. Popular examples include A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas,

the Fourth Wing/Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros, From Blood and Ash series by Jennifer L. Armentrout and The Cruel Prince / Folk of the Air series by Holly Black. Why not ask some of them?

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done… the new ongoing series begins!

NO MORE CLOWNING AROUND! A deadly subway caper shows DEADPOOL the truth: The secret message he received was right! And with intel on crimes before they are committed, Wade Wilson has no choice but to do the right thing: exploit his insider knowledge for PROFIT and COLD HARD CASH! Merc's gotta merc! But can he outrun the horrible pain of his tragic mistake, or is this all setting Wade up for the worst fall of his life?

ONLY SMILING ON THE OUTSIDE! WADE WILSON is down, and fate (and the gangsters he's gotten wrapped up with) keep kicking! He's smiling on the outside, but what tragic fate has befallen DEADPOOL? Witness the gut-wrenching horror Wade has endured…even as he walks into a deadly murder in Central Park that will change the course of his life!

