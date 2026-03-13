Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E12 Preview; New "Sheriff Country" Crossover Details

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter," and April 3rd's Sheriff Country crossover.

Article Summary Fire Country S04E12 brings back Battalion Chief Brett Richards, shaking up Station 42's dynamics.

Manny faces growing self-doubt as the crew endures a relentless firefighting shift in the new episode.

Details released on the highly anticipated Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover event.

Crossover features a school bus explosion case uniting Cal Fire and Sheriff Mickey Fox's departments.

This might be one of our biggestpreview for CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country yet. Normally, having Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt, Animal Kingdom) returning this week as Battalion Chief Brett Richards would be headline-making enough. But after you check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter," we've got overviews and early preview images for the big Fire Country/Sheriff Country crossover event on April 3rd.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 12 "Life of a Firefighter" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 12 "Life of a Firefighter" – As Station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt. Written by Matt Bosack and directed by Kate Phelan.

Fire Country/Sheriff Country Crossover Event (April 3rd):

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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