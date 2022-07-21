Hilton Bayfront Strike Over, Eisners & Indigo Ballroom Unaffected

A strike by Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers came to an end last night, just as San Diego Comic-Con was kicking off. The pressure of the show, the many events held at the Hilton Bayfront including the Eisner Awards tomorrow night seems enough to have given the strikers the impetus they needed, and for the hotel chain to agree to a deal.

Covered with an ad for American Horror Story, workers at the Hilton Bayfront picketed the building yesterday which saw a number of events, including the CBLDF Art Auction change their plans, not wanting to cross a picket line. No one thought to sponsor their placards though, that was a wasted opportunity of prime space that caught everyone's eye.

Local media reported that talks stalled yesterday when negotiators for both sides were unable to reach an agreement on pay, parking and other work-related issues. The hotel has 600 unionized employees, who had been without a contract since November, and last week voted to authorise a strike if progress was not made. A statement from the Hilton Bayfront at the time read "We are continuing to welcome guests and have contingency plans in place to ensure operations run as smoothly as possible… We are confident that the hotel and the union will reach a fair agreement that is beneficial to both our valued Team Members and to our hotel."

But at the end of play last night, the union Unite Here Local 30 stated that the Hilton hotel presented them with what it regarded as a fair proposal, and the strike has been suspended while members look, and vote, on the deal. Brigette Browning, president of Unite Here Local 30 stated "This tentative agreement addresses the many issues our hotel workers are experiencing in this tough economic environment. The economy cannot truly recover from the pandemic by leaving behind residents who work in the hospitality industry, and now these hardworking San Diegans have a fighting chance to succeed. We did not want to strike during this important week for San Diego tourism, but it's clear this is what it took to get the wages and benefits these workers deserve."

Workers at the Manchester Hyatt, the Omni, the Mariutt or the Westgate, take note.