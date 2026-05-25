Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: money shot, patton oswalt

Patton Oswalt Returns To Vault Comics' August 2026 Full Solicitations

Patton Oswalt returns with Tim Seeley and Garth Graham and Money Shot to Vault Comics' August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Patton Oswalt returns to Vault Comics in August 2026 with Tim Seeley and Garth Graham on Money Shot: The F* Offs #1.

Money Shot: The F* Offs launches a five-issue cosmic crossover, promising the wildest and horniest arc in the series yet.

Vault Comics August 2026 solicits also feature Dead Acre #2 plus new compact and complete editions of horror favorites.

August and September 2026 releases include Vampire: The Masquerade, Inanna, Long Lost, and more from Vault Comics.

The Year of the Sex Olympics was a 1968 television BBC TV drama from the creator of Quatermass who previously adapted 1984 to TV, which a tabloid baiting title but actually showed a future where a small elite controlled the lower classes docile by serving them an endless diet of lowest common denominator programmes and pornography, and the TV bosses launch a new show that follows a group of people left to fend for themselves on a remote island. Not a bad bit of prediction, even if the title was a bit misleading.

Well, it seems that in Vault Comics' August 2026 solicits, they are doing it literally with a new series of the comic featuring a Google SEO-challenging subtitle… Money Shot: The F-k Offs… courtesy of Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham.

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

It had to happen! In the grand tradition of Secret Wars, Crisis of Absolute Proportions, and Battle of the Network Stars comes a massive cosmic crossover! A strange force has returned after millennia to gather the finest champions from across the galaxy to compete in grand games. But there's no fighting here. No, this is THE F%CK OFFS! Some will win! Some will lose! And everyone will come! From the geniuses of debauchery, Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt, and Garth Graham, comes the horniest arc of Money Shot yet. $3.99 8/5/2026

DEAD ACRE #2

(W) Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Riley Brown

Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. James Crowley has arrived in Dead Acre, a dusty town with a saloon, a moldy church, and little else worth talking about. There isn't even a sheriff. But the local cobbler has gone missing at the same time as a number of graves were desecrated. And Crowley's guardian angel keeps hinting that there's something truly foul behind the gravedigging. Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt USA Today Bestseller Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's smash-hit #1 Audible Bestseller, the first book in the Black Badge series.

$3.99 8/19/2026

PLOT COMPLETE TP

(W) Michael Moreci, Tim Daniel (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

Named one of the greatest horror comics of all time, THE PLOT: Complete Compact Edition collects Volumes 1 and 2 of THE PLOT together for the first time — from horror masters, Josh Hixson (The Deviant), Tim Daniel (Denizen) and DB Andry (Resonant)! In order to receive… first you must give. When Chase Blaine's estranged brother and sister-in-law are murdered, he becomes guardian to MacKenzie and Zach, the niece and nephew he hardly knows. Seeking stability for the children, Chase moves his newly formed family to his ancestral home in Cape Augusta — which overlooks a deep, black bogland teeming with family secrets.

$19.99 9/16/2026

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE THE COMPLETE COMPACT EDITION TP

(W) Blake Howard, Tini Howard, Tim Seeley (A) Nathan Gooden, Dev Pramanik (CA) Aaron Campbell

Global best-selling World of Darkness RPG phenomena, VAMPIRE: The Masquerade and WEREWOLF: The Apocalypse are captured together in a Vault Vantage compact complete series edition, featuring VAMPIRE: The Masquerade Winter's Teeth issues #1-#10 and the crossover Vampire: The Masquerade and World of Darkness: CRIMSON THAW event series, issues #1-#3! Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Jim Zub, Tim Seeley, Nathan Gooden, and Julius Ohta are just some of the creators in the all-star lineup behind Vampire: The Masquerade: Complete Compact!

$19.99 9/2/2026

EXCOMMUNICATED TP VOL 01

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Flaviano

When a faithful nun and a festering demon are each excommunicated from the church—and from hell—because of a botched exorcism, they must work together to uncover a sinister plot that endangers their lives and the world. New York Times bestselling author Jeremy Robinson (Nectar) and "X-men United" artist Tiago Palma thrill and terrify readers with an unlikely and unholy pairing—a nun and demon working together.

$19.99 6/25/2026

INANNA TP VOL 01 THE NAME SHE LOST

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley, with art by Ademir Leal, comes a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war. Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient myths and modern enemies collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

$24.99 9/30/2026

LONG LOST THE COMPLETE EDITION TP

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

Collected in a complete edition for the first time, the critically acclaimed slice-of-life horror that put creators Matthew Erman (Loving, Ohio; Power Rangers, Dark Crystal, Witchblood) and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot, Dying Inside, Squad, Witchblood) on the map. Long Lost is the story of two estranged sisters who are drawn back to their small, southern hometown after receiving invitations from an otherworldly creature. The pair is compelled to unlock the disturbing mysteries that are hidden in Hazel Patch in the hopes of uncovering the bizarre circumstances surrounding their mother, but they must deal with each other first.

$29.99 9/9/2026

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS NOVEL HC VOL 02

(W) Shirtaloon AKA Travis Deverell (CA) Adam Cahoon

Exciting, hilarious, irreverent, and action-packed. — Matt Dinniman (New York Times bestselling author of Dungeon Crawler Carl) The path from retail middle management to interdimensional wizard adventurer wasn't easy, but Jason Asano is settling into his new life. Now, a contest draws young elites to the city of Greenstone, competing for a grand prize. Jason must gather a band of companions if he is to stand a chance against the best the world has to offer. While the young adventurers are caught up in competition, the city leaders deal with revelations of betrayal as a vast and terrible enemy is revealed. Although Jason seems uninvolved, he has unknowingly crossed the enemy's path before. Friends and foes made along the way will lead him to cross it again as inevitable conflict looms.

$35.00 9/9/2026

RETURN OF THE RUNEBOUND PROFESSOR TP VOL 01

(W) Actus (A) Roy Xavier Flores, Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

The smash hit Webtoon adaptation of the bestselling series RETURN OF THE RUNEBOUND PROFESSOR Vol. 1 – is now in print as a graphic novel for the very first time only from Vault! Inherit the magic. Inherit the enemies. Magus Vermil was a scumbag — the most hated professor at a magic academy. Then someone murdered him. He never would have been heard from again if not for a lost soul from Earth by the name of Noah Vines. Transmigrated into Vermil's body, Noah assumes the man's runic powers and extensive list of enemies. There's just one problem. Noah has to teach class tomorrow, and he has no damn idea what magic is.

$19.99 9/9/2026

OUTCAST IN ANOTHER WORLD TP VOL 01

(W) KamikazePotato (A/CA) JIPO

At first, leveling up seems like the only good thing about the brutal fantasy world Rob's suddenly found himself stuck in. Leveling up's euphoric. Addictive. It almost makes up for the fact that everyone here hates Humans. Until Rob discovers the why behind both: Leveling High, a curse unique to Humans that drives them closer to bloodthirsty madness. Can Rob survive and find his way home with his sanity intact? Or will he lose himself chasing the thrill of power?

$19.99 9/23/2026

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