Horrors of the Multiverse in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26 [Preview]

Last issue, the cast of explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic found themselves in the most unpleasant reality possible: the set of a Joss Whedon TV show. And in this preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26, Faith and Kendra ponder the meaning of it all. While stabbing vamps, of course. Check out the preview below. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26 hits stores on Wednesday.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR A FRANY
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211212
APR211213 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany
The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century continues!
* What if you KNEW your life could have been different?
* Buffy and the Scooby Gang get a glimpse into how different their lives might have been and must confront the choices that lead them to this point, even as they grapple with their understanding of everything changing forever.
* Meanwhile, Giles discovers ancient forces are at work, pushing the Slayer and her friends further and further down the rabbit hole…but to what end?
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211212 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
