Horrors of the Multiverse in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26 [Preview]

Last issue, the cast of explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic found themselves in the most unpleasant reality possible: the set of a Joss Whedon TV show. And in this preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26, Faith and Kendra ponder the meaning of it all. While stabbing vamps, of course. Check out the preview below. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #26 hits stores on Wednesday.