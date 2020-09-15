How Catwoman Creates Batman's New Reality In 2021 (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool mentioned this was coming, and today's Catwoman #25 certainly confirms… some of it. But maybe not all. Maybe you have to read between the lines. We see the run-up in today's Batman #99, with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler going to get their money – and Bruce Wayne's money – back from The Underbroker. Say, can anyone create a James Tynion IV character-naming programme?

Because that, apparently, is where the Joker bis keeping his one hundred beeeeellion dollars. So the gruesome threesome do their thing intoday's Catwoman #25, and get into the system.

Only for a double-cross from Catwoman. As the Bat's beau you might have thought the others could have seen this coming, but she probably just double crossed them before they could do it to her.

And Catwoman doesn't get the money at all. Remember that panel in Batgirl #48? Selina Kyle appearing to be driving Luke Fox as a chauffeur?

We get the full version of what happened next.

The money has gone to Lucius Fox, that covers the stolen 100 billion dollars from the Wayne Foundation (you'd have thought someone would have picked up on those transactions one way or another) and the Penguin and Riddler millions too.

But this comic book seems to suggest that the Foxes will be giving the Wayne money back to the Wayne Foundation. But from where it looks, that won't be happening. Instead, the paradigm of the Batman world will be changed. Bruce won't get the money back. It will be in the hands of Lucius and Luke Fox. And Batman's superpower will now have to be something other than rich…

