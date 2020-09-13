DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: How Catwoman Changes The Future Of Batman

The current Joker War storyline in Batman has seen The Joker use the old plans of The Designer to get Catwoman to steal Bruce Wayne's billions. One hundred billion, in fact, the entire Wayne fortune now owned by The Joker. At the DC Fandome Joker War panel, wrote John Ridley talks about how this changes Batman. He cited the Justice League movie joke asking what Batman's powers were, "I'm rich". So what happens when you take his money away?

Of course, it is expected that at the end of the Joker War, everything goes back to normal. By hook or by crook, Bruce Wayne gets his billions back and life goes on as before. But, spinning out of DC Fandome I am hearing there may be a different status quo.

And it all spins out of a moment teased in recent Batgirl #48 (above) and followed up in this week's upcoming Catwoman #25 in a story by Ram V and Fernando Blanco, "Duende," a tie-in to Batman: The Joker War. "Selina Kyle returns to Gotham City to get even with the people that stole her plans and used them against Batman. The Riddler and the Penguin better look over their shoulders, because Catwoman is ready to claim what she deserves, and that's everything!"

But maybe, just maybe, that's not what's going on. Catwoman may be stealing the money back – but what if it's not Bruce Wayne who gets it back? The spoiler rumour is that it's Lucius Fox, badly abused in the Joker War, who gets the Bruce Wayne billions to control. Lucius Fox, the tech designer for Wayne Foundation and for Batman, memorably played by Morgan Freeman in the movies, and father of Luke Fox, Batwing – and to be a new Batman in John Ridley's upcoming 5G series.

How will Bruce Wayne – and Batman – operate now that someone else holds the purse strings?

Not that the billions make that much difference, I am also told of an upcoming scene in Batman when, on calling the police, Lucius Fox is the one who the cops pull their guns on…

Keep an eye on the DCComics2021 tag on Bleeding Cool over the next couple of days for more of this sort of thing, as DC Fandome makes it open season. Here's a Catwoman #25 preview.