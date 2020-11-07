How London's Orbital Comics Is Selling Robert Crumb In Lockdown

Yesterday, I reported that, for the first time, Forbidden Planet comic book stores would be launching a curbside service as England went into lockdown. So that customers could call up stores, reserve comic books and pick them up at the store at specific times and dates. They are not the only comic book store doing that. But Orbital Space, just round the corner from Forbidden Planet in London, has another twist on this. I popped by just before lockdown locked down.

Rich Johnston, outside Orbital Space, sans mask.

Sorry everyone, mask on first.

Rich Johnston, outside Orbital Space, with mask.

Better. This is still the mask I got in my Loot Crate back in January. Who knew? The thing about Orbital Space is that it is not just a comic book shop anymore. It is an art gallery, a record store andand a coffee shop.

Coffee at Orbital Comics in London.
Coffee at Orbital Comics in London.

Which means… that it can remain open to the public. People can pick up their comic books and a coffee. And their vinyl records too. They also have the exclusive rights to sell a new Robert Crumb collection of stories.

The new Robert Crumb book, and Shift comic book, at Orbital Comics.

As well as one of the more desirable back issue collections around right now.

Walls of comic books at Orbital.
Back issues of comic books at Orbital.

All that vinyl…

Soho Music/Zippo Records.
Soho Music/Zippo Records.

Toys and other collectibles…

And oddly placed mannequins too.

And all you went in for was a coffee. Orbital Comics is on 8 Great Newport St, Covent Garden, London WC2H 7JA, with restricted hours but is open from noon today. Pop by and say hi sometime, pick up your comics, but only with a coffee of course.

