Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jenn Fujikawa, Troy Benjamin

How To Raise Your Kids The Marvel Way, Is Now A Thing

They used to be accused of rotting your kids' brains. Now parental self-help books are turning to Marvel Comics for inspiration.

They used to be accused of rotting your kids' brains. Now parental self-help books are turning to Marvel Comics for inspiration.

Great Responsibility: Raising Your Little Hero from Toddler to Teen is a new book from SelfPop books planned for May next year. Written by Jenn Fujikawa, author of The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook, The Official Parks and Recreation Cookbook, The Gudetama Cookbook, The I Love Lucy Cookbook: Classic Recipes Inspired by the Iconic TV Show, I Love Lucy: The Joys of Friendship, and the co-author of The Goldbergs Cookbook, she is joined by Troy Benjamin, author of The Wakanda Files, the Haynes Ghostbusters Ectomobile Owner's Workshop Manual, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Declassified book series, How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way and the Official Guidebook to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's the listing of the new book…

If only Reed Richards had read this book before raising Franklin Richards.

Great Responsibility: Raising Your Little Hero from Toddler to Teen With great power, there must also come great responsibility—and there's no one more powerful than a parent, in the Marvel Universe or our own. Great Responsibility: Raising Your Little Hero from Toddler to Teen is the perfect guide for the Marvel fan on the greatest Journey into Mystery of all: parenthood. For everyone from expectant parents to those ready to release their Gifted Youngsters out into the Sentinel-filled world, Great Responsibility offers parenting wisdom and inspiration with a superheroic twist—tips, tricks, and advice drawn from the most beloved Marvel characters, all with a sense of humor to help navigate the most daunting of child-rearing tasks. Whether it's the struggles of raising a God of Thunder and a God of Mischief concurrently, or dealing with your angsty teen's mutant tendencies, parents can learn a lot from our favorite characters' journeys. Let's face it, turning your kids into well-rounded humans who aren't intent upon collecting Infinity Gems for world domination can be just as hard as getting gamma radiation out of a baby's onesie. Think of this as an educational Darkhold . . . but way, way less evil. Great Responsibility may not solve all your parenting problems, but it will make raising your little super hero a lot more fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!