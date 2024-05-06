Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #147, Batman #148

Batman Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #147 (Spoilers)

Batman #148 has the following cover (when flipped upside down). A new look for the characters, grey with dark blue highlights, gloves, cape, and Bat logo, which looks more and more like the Dark Knight version.

But in tomorrow's Batman #147 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, we get a better look at his new look…

BATMAN #147 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? Dark Prisons continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Denys Cowan, Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

