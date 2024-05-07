Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Mania Plus

Sonic Mania Plus Makes Its Way Onto Netflix Today

SEGA has partnered with Netflix to bring Sonic The Hedgehog to their platform, as you can now play Sonic Mania Plus today.

SEGA and Netflix have come together to add more of their games to the platform, as Sonic The Hedgehog fans can now play Sonic Mania Plus. For those who may not remember, this is basically a love letter title to the classic titles, as you will play through a variety of new Zones with iconic favorites from the first three Sonic The Hedgehog titles, as well as Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic the Hedgehog CD. You get to play as the three main characters (Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles) as well as two characters seen in previous titles (Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel), all of whom have their own unique abilities to get you through the game. The game is available now for those who have a Netflix subscription.

Sonic Mania Plus

Run, jump, and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this speedy homage made by and for fans of the beloved franchise. '90s nostalgia and epic new boss fights await! Experience the ultimate celebration of the world's fastest blue hedgehog in this remixed retro platformer filled with callbacks and Easter eggs from past Sonic games. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

PLAY AS MULTIPLE CHARACTERS: Choose your character! Go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails or power around tough obstacles with Knuckles' brute strength.

Choose your character! Go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails or power around tough obstacles with Knuckles' brute strength. RUN, JUMP, COLLECT: Channel your character's unique abilities to cross a landscape filled with pitfalls. Jump to avoid obstacles and enemies while collecting as many golden rings as possible. Timing is everything. If you get hit by an enemy and lose all your rings, you die! Solve secret puzzles to collect special rings and find hidden Chaos Emeralds as you progress further into the game.

Channel your character's unique abilities to cross a landscape filled with pitfalls. Jump to avoid obstacles and enemies while collecting as many golden rings as possible. Timing is everything. If you get hit by an enemy and lose all your rings, you die! Solve secret puzzles to collect special rings and find hidden Chaos Emeralds as you progress further into the game. NEW BOSSES, CLASSIC FIGHTS: Relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting twist on classic zones while fighting new bosses and Dr. Eggman's evil robot army.

