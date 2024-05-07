Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Dadbot, graphic novel, Jack Noel

Jack Noel Sells Rights To His New Parenting Graphic Novel, Dadbot

Jack Noel has sold the rights to his new graphic novel series, Dadbot to Piccadilly Press as "a robopop-fam-dram with lots of lols."

Jack Noel is an author, illustrator, designer, who works mainly on children's books and is a co-host on the Down the Rabbit Hole children's books podcast. And has now sold the rights to his new graphic novel series, Dadbot to Piccadilly Press. Ruth Bennett, editorial director, at Piccadilly Press, acquired world rights in a three-book deal from Jack Noel's agent Claire Wilson at RCW. The first book in the deal, Dadbot, will be published in March 2025. Jack Noel calls it "a robopop-fam-dram with lots of lols."

Introducing the first book in a brand-new graphic novel series, in a riot of colour! What do you get when you mix workaholic parents, a car boot sale and a mad scientist together? DADBOT, that's who! With super-strength, hot chocolate on tap and a printer for a butt, Dadbot might be the most exciting thing Josh and Daisy discover – and he only cost £3! With this major parenting upgrade, Josh and Daisy's summer holidays just went from dull to dynamite. But the evil Doctor Egg is lurking to steal Dadbot for his own plans of world domination . . . Can Josh and Daisy protect their new robo-parent before it's too late? Full of robots, puns and dastardly dad-napping, this hilarious new series is perfect for fans of BUNNY VS MONKEY and CAT KID!

Noel said: "I'm thrilled that Dadbot has found a home with Ruth and the rest of my new friends at Bonnier. I love robots and I quite like being a dad. It feels great to bring these things together in the best type of book there is: a comic book! Dadbot is about family, technology and the power of love and lightning. It's timely as heck – it was even created by an A.I. (ageing illustrator)… Dadbot is a funny and chaotic concoction of robots, dad jokes and sibling antics, combining heartfelt family drama with a healthy dose of epic battles that will have readers clamouring for more. Fortunately, it's a series, so their wishes will be granted! Dadbot has all the elements that we know our youngest graphic novel enthusiasts are hungry for more of."

