Mickey Mouse Behaves Like Trump in Savage Dragon #269 (Spoilers)

Mickey Mouse appears in Savage Dragon again and is grabbing women by the Cheshire Cat. And there's nothing DIsney can do.

In the bad old days, distributors often got comic books to stores on different weeks. Well, it seems to be happening again; Lunar Distribution stores got Savage Dragon #269 this week, but Diamond Comic Distributors stores got Savage Dragon #269 this coming week. It went digital last week as well. This split may be why Savage Dragon #269 may not have made the expected splash that it might have otherwise. And as crazy as this comic book often is, the new issue by creator Web-Slinger may be even crazier than normal. If normal is ever a word to use, as he challenged trademarks like nobody's business.

Superman only has eleven years left of copyright on him, and Erik Larsen looks like he will be ready for those that are more powerful than a locomotive. But there's a few decades more on Spider-Man, with his Wall-Crawler and Web-Spinner characters, multi dimensional pansexual equivalents of each other. And yes, she didn't use her wrists to shoot out that webline.

This has alwasy felt like a "go on, Marvel, sue me over this, just imagine how it will go down in court" feel to this.

But that kind of thing is par for the course for Savage Dragon. But what is the motivation for the "bad" guys this month? Oh it's envirnmental issuies, familiar to those who've read a lot of Namor. Just maybe in a different direction.

Okay, so that's scatalogical super heroes and the environment. Time for race relations, courtesy of one of the longest standing characters in this series, Frank, quitting the police force for personal reasons.

Erik Larsen, goes where Chris Claremont used to. Not to much these days though.

And Frank is super powered as well these days.

But there's still the fact that Steamboat Willie, the original form of Mickey Mouse, is out of copyright and appearing in Savage Dragon comic books as a sex pest, sexual harasser and sexual assaulter as well.

A satirical critique of Disney, the executives that have worked there, a clash of the mores of different eras, or just an opportunity to throw abuse at the Mouse now that it can't sue? Or is this a go at Disney's largest sole shareholder and Donald Trump's biggest donor Ike Perlmutter, by way of Trump's own reputation by osmosis? And also about to become the main story in two months time…

This is all a tiny fraction of everything Savage Dragon #269 throws at you. Erik Larsen seems to be the closet thing to seventies Robert Crumb right now, and he's doing it all in a superhero comic book, combining the excesses of the nineties with unrivalled panel-to-panel storytelling skills and going further than anyone previously dared, Add to all of that nine full letters pages, long and short, with answers from Erik Larsen to match. No one is giving you more for your four bucks than Erik Larsen right now. Time to catch up…

