Moral Quandaries in Amazing Spider-Man And Venom Blood Hunt Spoilers

Marvel's summer event Blood Hunt launched last week, and now seven tie-ins including Amazing Spider-Man #49 and Venom #33 are out tomorrow

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt event brings vampire chaos, including a Free Comic Book Day issue.

Amazing Spider-Man #49 delves into Peter Parker's moral challenges with vampire allies.

Seven Blood Hunt tie-ins set to release, adding depth to the Marvel vampiric narrative.

Upcoming Venom #33 involves undead symbiotes, suggesting "The Immortal Venom" plotline.

Marvel Comics' big bloody vampire summer event Blood Hunt launched last week with Blood Hunt #1 and a Vengeance Of Moon Knight tie-in. The weekend saw a Free Comic Book Day issue. And this Wednesday? Well, we have seven of them, Amazing Spider-Man #49, Avengers #14, Doctor Strange #15, Dracula Blood Hunt #1, Blood Hunters #1, Venom #33 and Strange Academy Blood Hunt #1. That's $32 worth, quite an expensive hunt for one week. But how deeply will each title involve the event?

We will know more tomorrow. but for now, Amazing Spider-Man #49 looks like it is getting quite involved, with the White Rabbit turning and more… but how does Peter Parker deal with those turned to vampires who he knows and.. well… knows?

Because there are vampires and there are vampires. And clearly not everyone is down with any difference between the two.

I mean, this is the Marvel Universe, I am sure that either Daredevil or She-Hullk could make a case. But over in Venom, the undead symbiote are adding a wrinkle to the whole vampire schtick…

Are we getting The Immortal Venom? It does start to look that way…

You pick your Blood Hunt tie-in and you takes your choice…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

MAR240569

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man. But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in BLOOD HUNT! Rated T In Shops: May 08, 20 VENOM #33

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240550

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) CAFU

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! As the earth is smothered in eternal night, VENOM unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there's one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood – but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren't the only threat – the dead now rise! LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he's got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

