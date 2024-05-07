Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: bob quinn, from the ashes, Mark Russell, x-factor

Trust In The Government as Mark Russell & Bob Quinn Launch X-Factor #1

For From The Ashes, X-Factor is returning to its government roots with Havok and Angel, written by Mark Russell and drawn by Bob Quinn,

When Bob Layton and Jackson Guice launched X-Factor #1 back in 1986, it saw the very original X-Men, Cyclops, Angel, Beast, Iceman, and Jean Grey reinvented as government mutant hunters, secretly rescuing mutants for actually being hunted. Over the years that mission and image radically changed. But now, for From The Ashes, X-Factor is returning to those government roots with Havok and Angel, written by satirist Mark Russell of Flintstones, Red Sonja, Billionaire Island, Snaggletooth and Second Coming, and Bob Quinn, classic New Mutants artist, who has recently reinvented himself for the Nightcrawler-related series in the Krakoan Age. Which makes him the most prominent continuity candidate between that era and From The Ashes.

Formed by the government in response to a post-Krakoa outbreak of mutant paramilitary, ops squads, and mercenary teams, X-FACTOR will be co-led by Angel and Havok and include recruits like Pyro, Frenzy, Feral, and more. Part special agents for missions that require an arsenal of superpowers and part celebrity propaganda machine, X-FACTOR will wage war against emerging factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. Whether they believe in their actions or are just doing it for a check, the members of X-Factor are no fools when it comes to shady politics. As hidden agendas rear their ugly head, they'll fight against the dark consequences and disastrous public opinion from the inside! FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out! "The thing I've always loved about the X-Men is that they're characters first, super heroes second," Russell shared. "So being able to write characters like Havok and Angel and Frenzy in a post-Krakoa reality is an opportunity to write about what I really care about, which is how do we help each other survive the apathy of the world we live in?" "It's so exciting to be back and drawing mutants in the X-Men universe again, and doubly exciting to work with Mark again," Quinn added. "To my mind, Mark's mix of humor and ability to shine a light on the peculiarities of modern society make him the perfect writer to tackle the relaunch of X-FACTOR. Drawing this team and every unexpected twist and turn of the story has been a blast so far, and I can't wait for readers to get their hands on it."

X-Factor #1 will be published on the 1th of August.

X-FACTOR #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

