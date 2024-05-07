Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, HBO, max, preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01 Set at 6 Eps; Owen Harris Directing

HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff is now titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (no more "The Hedge Knight") - with Owen Harris directing.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal & Vince Gerardis-executive produced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series had found its Dunk & Egg in Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), respectively. Thanks to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, we have quite a bit more to add – including that the series will simply be titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (no more "The Hedge Knight") and will have a six-episode first season. In addition, the live-action series adaptation of Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight") has tapped Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") to direct the first three episodes and serve as an executive producer.

Set nearly a century prior to the events of "A Song of Fire and Ice," the series will focus on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). In fact, here's a look at the logline for the series that was released when the series announcement was first made: "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends." Here's a look at the two leads who were announced earlier this month:

