Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, human torch, thing

Tabloid Gay Rumors About The Thing & The Human Torch? (Spoilers)

Fantastic Four #20 by Ryan North and Carlos E Gomez, published tomorrow by Marvel Comics promises anagnorisis... and tabloid gossip.

Article Summary Fantastic Four #20 brings a twist with tabloid rumors regarding its heroes.

Anagnorisis themes to feature in the latest Fantastic Four story arc.

The Thing & Human Torch tackle part-time jobs and possible scandalous gossip.

Marvel comics teases upcoming character revelations and relationship dynamics.

Fantastic Four #20 by Ryan North and Carlos E Gomez, published tomorrow by Marvel Comics promises anagnorisis… or the point in a story where a main character recognizes or discovers another character's true identity or the true nature of their own circumstances. In the Fantastic Four comics, could that come by way of the National Enquirer or similar?

Because as The Thing and Human Torch become working joes in a supermarket, as well as having to deal with the occasional armed robbery, they also get some supermarket reading material to while away the hours. The tabloid trash… and the World Enquiry.

The Thing and Human Torch an item? Rogue and Gambit split? And Tony Stark and Emma Frost having a baby?

Remember this solicitation for a post-Krakoan Age Iron Man in July? Heterosexual rumours about Iron Man and the White Queen?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

THE WAR IS OVER.

• The war with Orchis is over.

• What does the future hold for Tony and Emma Frost?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Things could get really interesting…

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240795

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

Things are calm and normal, and definitely will be for a long while. Things are NOT about to explode in everyone's faces, and this is NOT the last chance at normalcy that the FF will have for a very, very long time! With that being absolutely the case, Ben "The Thing" Grimm and Johnny "The Human Torch" Storm get part-time jobs to bring in some extra cash for the family – and end up getting the same job at the same location. But surely pairing a hotheaded fire guy with an exasperated rock guy is a recipe for peace, quiet and tranquility, right? And surely these two won't bring their own drama with them when working side by side, yes? Also in this issue: anagnorisis! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!