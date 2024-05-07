Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bagels, fcbd, flying colors, free comic book day, woke

Woke Bagels Blamed For Flying Colors Comics Shop Closing In California

Woke Bagels Blamed For Flying Colors Comics Shop Closing In Concord, California. Or, at least something like that.

Article Summary Flying Colors Comics closes Concord location, seeks new site.

Founder Joe Field conceived Free Comic Book Day at the store.

Lease issues prompt move, not 'woke' comic book criticisms.

Upbeat Field invites fans to support the shop's next chapter.

Flying Colors Comics is closing one of its Californian locations this year, the original store in Concord co-owned by Joe Field, the man who first proposed Free Comic Book Day. This marks the closure of the inaugural home of FCBD, as Field is looking to a new location for the longstanding comic book store. Joe Field told CBS, about where it all began in 1987. "Nobody was coming into my shop," he said. "They were all going next door to Baskin Robbins for 'Free Scoop Night.' I thought, 'Come on, the only thing cooler than ice cream is comics. We can adapt this!' And so we did."Joe Field needed something to write about.

But he told the Mercury News about changes. "When our last lease expired, our landlord would only give us three years and gave no option to renew. That lease expires in January 2025, and I tried to get an extension, but was told the owners of this center really wanted to put in a bagel shop. I can't tell you how many sleepless nights this has given me and my wife, Libby, the co-owner of Flying Colors."

The usual folk have stated that this is down to some perceived "wokeness" from DC and Marvel Comics regarding their products in recent years that are destroying the industry. And usually based on a New Warriors comic that Marvel didn't publish or the 5G line at DC that… was also never published. Or possibly a couple of jokes issues of Captain Marvel and She-Hulk from five years ago. And while comic book stores come and go for a variety of reasons, such folk generally only focus on the comic shops that go, for some reason.

It's probably woke bagels as well. All rainbow flags and pronoun toppings. Neutral-gender fillings, I don't know. Something like this, maybe, I'm not really sure.

But Flying Color Comics isn't even going, not permanently, at any road. Joe Field is looking for a new location, he's only losing the current one because his landlord has other plans for the location. Joe Field writes in response to some of the nonsense, "Let's be clear: Flying Colors Comics is NOT going out of business. We will be moving to a new location in the coming months. In the meantime, we'd still like to see you in our Oak Grove Plaza location. Love comics? Then Support Your Local Comic Shop!"

We will, Joe, we will!

