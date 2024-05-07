Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jeff Ross, kim kardashian, netflix, Tom Brady

Tom Brady "Was Having Fun" With Him: Jeff Ross; Kim K Booing Edited

Jeff Ross believes Tom Brady was fine with his Robert Kraft joke; Netflix edited out the booing Kim Kardashian received at the Netflix roast.

One of the ways that you know a roast has gotten the attention it wanted is how long folks are still discussing it even days later – as is the case with Netflix's Kevin Hart-hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. First up, for those of you who caught the event live, then you remember that Kim Kardashian was hit with some severe booing when she was announced as the next roaster. Personally, we think it was weird – and a bit hypocritical considering the reps of a lot of folks in that room. But if you didn't catch it when it streamed live, then you're going to have to depend on social media because Netflix has edited out the opening negativity. And then there's a Tom Brady/Jeff Ross matter – with "The Roastmaster General" sharing his perspective on what went down that night with the "roastee."

Brady apparently took issue with one joke Ross made regarding Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Ross turned his rant to 2000 – when the New England Patriots selected the future seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback during the sixth round of the NFL draft (making him the 199th overall pick). "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross joked.

The livestream cut to the audience, and we could hear the reaction to the knife twist, alluding to Kraft's past headline-grabbing off-the-field activities. As Ross was looking to turn his attention towards Kraft (who was in the audience), Brady – who already wasn't looking too happy – got up to make sure he had Ross's attention. In the clip that's been rumbling around on social media, we see Ross attempt to move on before Brady approaches Ross to whisper (though caught on the mic), "Never say that s**t again." While a lot of folks thought Brady wasn't joking around (us included), Ross shared with Rich Eisen on the latter's show that there was "no way" that Brady was being serious – adding that Brady "was having fun" with him. "Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterward. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout and a salute. It was beautiful," Ross added. "I knew he was a roast fan," Ross shared regarding Brady. "He was into it right away, and we made a deal, and then he un-retired, and I held it back until he retired again."

In the following clip from Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, comedian/actress/roast icon Nikki Glaser offered her perspective on what went down and Ross's reaction after his one-on-one with Brady– a reaction that doesn't sound quite in line with how Ross described things on Eisen's show.

