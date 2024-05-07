Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: d23, frank miller, uncle scrooge

Marvel Throwing Lots Of Press At Uncle Scrooge Including Frank Miller

Marvel And Disney Throwing Lots Of Press At Uncle Scrooge For D23... Including Frank Miller

Disney's D23 punted out the news on its Instagram and Facebook pages. That D23 was going to be selling exclusive variant covers of the upcoming Uncle Scrooge And The Infinity Dime. A comic from Marvel, that – according to Marvel's President Dan Buckley – "might be one of the prettiest books we've made in 20 years." Well, one of those covers may make that statement a cause for debate, as it's by Frank Miller.

And as we all know, Frank Miller has caused controversy in recent months for what some people see as a simpler, iconic, bold style.

For the first time ever, Scrooge McDuck is getting his very own Marvel Comics one-shot, Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1, helmed by prolific Marvel writer Jason Aaron—known for penning some of the X-Men and Avengers' most iconic stories. Aaron is teaming up with established Scrooge artists to bring together the world of Uncle Scrooge with the hallmarks of Marvel Comics storytelling. Uncle $crooge and The Infinity Dime #1 sees Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge's nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie; and a supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose. The comic hits stands June 19, but you can get a taste of the action now with a first look at three variant covers for the comic, created by artists Pepe Larraz, Skottie Young, and Frank Miller.

Reaction was swift and strong, here are some of the more notable.

Augie De Blieck Jr.: Frank Miller and Skottie Young Uncle Scrooge covers. THis is a day I never thought I'd see… Kneon: I remember when Disney would get on me for being even *slightly* off-model… Raven Perez: Let this cure yer imposter syndrome. Dan: I want to know how the conversation between Marvel and Frank Miller got to the point of yeah draw a Scrooge McDuck cover Daniel Friedman: Did Frank Miller actually draw an Uncle Scrooge, or is this fan art? Jeremy Fuscaldo: "It's pretty bizarre that Frank Miller was hired to draw a weird Rendition of Scrooge McDuck when I had a really great rendition of Darkwing Duck in the art style of Dark Knight Returns III and still didn't get a job drawing Disney Ducks." Eamon Dougherty: I can never unsee this Frank Miller Scrooge McDuck…I give the guy a lot of leeway but….JUMPIN JESUS ON A POGO STICK! Tombs: Tried recoloring the Frank Miller Scrooge McDuck cover. I think it benefits from flats that let the bold, chunky linework shine. Over-rendering with shadows, highlights, and glow effects get in the way IMO. Also more black space so the image can breathe. Peter Melnick: To the terminally online members of Comics Twitter – you're aware you don't have to buy that Frank Miller Uncle Scrooge cover, right? Let Uncle Frank do his thing. It has no bearing on your life. Remember that. Alessandro Altosole: Frank Miller's uncle scrooge will haunt me in my dreams. Thanks marvel Steve Conley: So… Frank Miller drew Scrooge McDuck exactly like a Frank Miller Scrooge McDuck. Every artist should be so fortunate as to find their voice, their audience, and get to deliver their work their way.

Here are some other recent Frank Miller covers for Marvel Comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!