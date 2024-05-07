Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: guy ritchie, the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Set For PVOD Release On May 10th

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has set a PVOD release for May 10th, less than a month after its theatrical release.

Article Summary Lionsgate's film by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, goes to PVOD on May 10th.

Decent reviews weren't enough, with box office struggles hastening a PVOD release less than 30 days post-debut.

A pattern emerges as studios shorten theatrical windows in the shifting post-COVID-19 industry landscape.

Despite the move, viewers can still catch the WWII action-comedy in theaters before it's on digital platforms.

It seems that Lionsgate is having a rough time with the latest film by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released less than a month ago, and it got decent reviews overall. People didn't love the film but didn't hate it either. Unfortunately, it couldn't find an audience as it lost the box office run to A24's Civil War and then MGM's Challengers. In the month since the film was released, it has only accumulated less than $20 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $60 million. That is looking pretty rough in terms of bare numbers because that $60 million, as we often remind you, does not include marketing, and this film got pushed pretty hard, at least online. So, in a move that feels like it will be a pattern for the rest of the year, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is getting a PVOD release less than a month after its theatrical release. The film will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

This doesn't mean it's being pulled from theatrical, but a less than 30-day window is rough. We just saw Universal do the same thing to Abigail for pretty much the same reason, and now Lionsgate for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. We all knew that theatrical windows would be shrinking in a post-COVID-19 world, but I don't think anyone thought we'd be seeing movies go to PVOD after less than a month.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and, Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released on April 19th.

