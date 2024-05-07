Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 Days Later, 28 weeks later, 28 years later, jack o'connell, sony

28 Years Later: Jack O'Connell Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Jack O'Connell has reportedly joined the cast of 28 Years Later in an unknown role. The film currently doesn't have a release date.

Article Summary Jack O'Connell joins the cast of "28 Years Later" in a mystery role as the film gains traction.

"28 Days Later" director Danny Boyle & writer Alex Garland reunite for this anticipated sequel.

The zombie flick, starting a trilogy, is evolving the genre after over a decade in development.

No release date yet, but with Sony's hush on plot details, anticipation for "28 Years Later" spikes.

The cast of 28 Years Later is continuing to grow. Much like the zombies this film will be focusing on, once this movie gets going, it appears to be sprinting, even though it took a long time for that sprint to start. Since it was confirmed at the beginning of the year that not only was this film happening, but a second film as well, we have seen cast members brought on and a new director for the second film as well. We still don't have any production start date, but you don't usually start to get these sorts of casting announcements until things are pretty close to starting. We'll have to see. We still don't know anything, but we do have a new piece of casting. According to Deadline, Jack O'Connell is the latest to join the cast of 28 Years Later in an unknown role because Sony is still keeping any plot details a secret.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was announced, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers. Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. It was announced in January that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple movies and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later currently doesn't have a release date.

