Mikel Janín Reveals New DC Comics Looks For Absolute Power

Ahead of last weekend's Absolute Power comic, its artist Mikel Janín has been posting his takes on iconic DC Comics characters

Ahead of last weekend's Absolute Power comic for Free Comic Book Day, its artist Mikel Janín has been posting his takes on iconic DC Comics characters with the Absolute Power hashtag. Making amends as he goes. Beginning with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

And then adding who appear to be The Flash, Shazam and Martian Manhunter as well;

Of course this is all before Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day dropped and revealed the future of these DC Comics superheroes, by Mark Waid and Mikel Janín…

Captured in chains by Amanda Waller and the Zur-En-Arrh army. The Zir -En-Arrmy? Anyway. Mikel Janín's designs did look a little like the PR for DC Rebirth several years ago now… courtesy of Dan Mora.

And it is Dan Mora who will be drawing the full Absolute Power series, written by Waid. So it gets easy to join the dots,

Absolute Power takes place in response to the events of Dark Crisis, Knight Terrors, Lazarus Rising and Beast World, which sees Amanda Waller take control in the USA of superhero forces under the Bureau Of Sovereignty, and for the Suicide Squad to join forces with Failsafe/the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh and the Brainiac Queen, beginning a campaign to capture every metahuman ability around the world, and removed them from their host. As part of this. Zur-En-Arrh expands his army of himself, and Brainiac gets the collection of powers that the Braniac Queen so desires. That's how it looks anyway.

Absolute Power: Ground Zero begins in June and Absolute Power #1-4 starting in July, they have added a Superman title, a Batman title and a Wonder Woman title, each crossing over with for three issues each from July to September, a seven-issue Absolute Power: Task Force Seven series, a three-issue Absolute Power: Origins series. And all of them are to be written by Mark Waid.

