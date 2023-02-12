Hulk #12 Preview: When Has The Hulk Ever Lost Control? Bruce Banner believes he's in control of The Hulk in this preview of Hulk #12... but is he deluding himself?

In this preview, Bruce Banner is determined to prove that he's in control of The Hulk and can prevent the monster from destroying everything around him. But is he deluding himself?

Hulk #12

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

TITAN IS COMING… Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.68"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620003001211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003001221 – HULK 12 JURGENS X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001231 – HULK 12 LARROCA PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001241 – HULK 12 FOREMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001261 – HULK 12 NO PRIZE VARIANT – $3.99 US

