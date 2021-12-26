Humble Bundle Launches Ed Brubaker Comics Fundraiser

Humble Bundle has partnered up with Image Comics for a special Ed Brubaker-themed fundraiser featuring several comic book titles. Several of his comic books are being put up for an incredible sale on their website, all of them being sold digitally, with proceeds going toward charitable efforts. Like a lot of Humble Bundle's systems, depending on what you pay determines how much you get. So if you go for the absolute bare minimum of $1, you get four very specific comics which comes out to about $40 worth of titles. The higher up you go, the more titles you get.

There's no limit to how much you can donate if you choose to be charitable, but the maximum amount for comics caps at $35, which gets you 41 comics which would normally be priced altogether at $467. That's an amazing steal with the money going to a good cause, as a portion of the funds will go to HFC. If you're not familiar with that program, they provide caring and relief for families impacted by Alzheimer's, as well as providing funding toward brain health research and education.

Delve into the gritty underworlds of Eisner Award-winning author Ed Brubaker with this bundle from Image Comics! Explore the darker side of 1980s L.A. in Reckless stories like Friend of the Devil, created with frequent collaborator artist Sean Phillips. Discover a thrilling twist on the heist in the acclaimed, bestselling series Criminal, and find out why Brubaker's earned a reputation as one of the best noir writers of a generation. The bundle will be available from December 23rd, 2021 through January 13th, 2022 and features $467 worth of comics written by Eisner Award-winning author Ed Brubaker.