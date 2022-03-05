I Am Batman #7 Preview: The Cost of Justice

New York City cops convince Batman to prioritize a rich man's murder in this preview of I Am Batman #7, but is the murder his fault to begin with? New York seems to think so, as no depraved murders or other crime have ever happened in the city before Batman arrived. Wait, what? Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #7

DC Comics

0122DC137

0122DC138 – I Am Batman #7 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Ken Lashley

THE DARK KNIGHT COMES TO NEW YORK CITY! Batman's arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine. But there's a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it…

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

