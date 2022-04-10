I Am Batman #8 Preview: Could Have Used More Prep Time

Batman is getting his bat-butt kicked in this preview of I Am Batman #8, but at least his costume will be really crisp thanks to this mentally ill criminal doing his ironing for him. But as we all know, no matter the Batman, if there's a mentally ill criminal around, they're going to be beaten within an inch of their life, so Batman should regain the upper hand soon enough. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #8

DC Comics

0222DC099

0222DC100 – I Am Batman #8 Olivier Coipel Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Stephen Segovia

The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department "hit squad" that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that's beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

