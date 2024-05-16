Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: geoff johns, jsa, Justice Society of America, late, Mikel Janin

Justice Society Of America #10 Delayed Yet Again

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is delayed one more time from DC Comics.

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is delayed one more time from DC Comics. Originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2023, orders were cancelled and the book was resolicited for the 16th of April. Obviously, that didn't happen either, and now it has been rescheduled to the 25th of June and now to the 3rd of July 2024. While Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 26th of June to the 23rd of July, just a month late… so far. Here are a few other titles joining it…

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 slipped from the 26th of March to the 2nd of April, then to the 30th of April and now to the 21st of May.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7 has been delayed from the 16th of April to the 21st of May, and the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Hardcover from the 25th of June to the 9th of July.

Batman '89: Echoes #3 has been delayed from the 27th of February to the 4th of June and now the 11th of June, and #4 from the 25th of June to the 24th of July.

Batman: Off-World #5 has been delayed from the 24th of March to the 25th of June.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 has been delayed from the 28th of May to the 24th of July.

Blue Beetle #11 has been delayed from the 3rd of July to the 24th of July.

And for the big books…

Lobo: Big Fragging Compendium One SC has been delayed from the 2nd of April, to the 11th of June.

Absolute Superman by Geoff Johns & Gary Frank has been delayed from the 28th of May, to the 25th of June.

Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 25th of June, to the 30th of July.

The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 18th of June, till the 6th of August.

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Gotham Nocturne: Act I (softcover) has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 13th of August.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 3: Elementary (softcover) has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 13th of August.

Nightwing Vol. 5: Time of the Titans (hardcover and softcover) has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 10th of September.

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard-Traveling Heroes Omnibus HC has been delayed from the 21st of May, to the 5th of November.

Teen Titans: Starfire has been delayed from the 2nd of July, until the 5th of November.

The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 18th of June, to the 30th of July.

