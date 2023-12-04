Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Vault | Tagged: Ian Baldessari, Print Manager

Ian Baldessari Quits Vault Comics For Image Comics As Print Manager

Ian Baldessari has been appointed as the new Print Manager at Image Comics, after previously working at Vault Comics for the past five years.

Ian Baldessari has been appointed as the new Print Manager at Image Comics. Originally from Central Oregon, he studied Journalism at the University of Montana and in 2018, relocated to Washington, DC to intern with the NPR Live Events. Moving back to Portland, Oregon, he began working at Vault Comics as their Production Manager, on titles such as Money Shot and Vagrant Queen, over five years. And now he has jumped to his local comic book publisher, Image Comics.

Ian Baldessari will join the company's Production department and serve as the main liaison between the department and the company's various domestic and international printer partners. He will report directly to the VP of Production, Heather Doornink.

"As someone who grew up in a town that didn't have a local comic shop I had to get my fix at the library by picking up trades and graphic novels," said Baldessari. "Image was the publisher that showed me comics were so much more than just golden-age superhero compendiums. Series like The Walking Dead, Saga, and Kick Ass were what helped me fall in love with the medium. I'm honored to join the company that is responsible for making me a fan of comics."

Doornink added: "I am excited to welcome Ian as our new Print Manager. His experience in comics makes him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working with him."

Image Comics is the third-largest direct-market comic-book and graphic-novel publisher in the industry and was founded in 1992 by Rob Liefeld, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri and Jim Valentino as a publisher specialising in creator-owned comic books, including the likes of Spawn, Savage Dragon, WildCATS, Youngblood, Witchblade, Bone, Monstress, Nocterra, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Saga, Jupiter's Legacy, Kick-Ass, Radiant Black and Stray Dogs.

