IDW April 2026 Full Solicits With New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

IDW April 2026 full solicitations including TMNT, Godzilla, Star Trek, Sonic, Event Horizon, Quiet Place, Smile and Sleepy Hollow

IDW's April 2026 solicitations debut new Event Horizon, Sleepy Hollow, and Starfleet Academy comics

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles titles spotlight major events, new collections, and legacy storylines

Franchises like Godzilla, Sonic, Quiet Place, and Smile return with fresh issues and graphic novels

Get first looks at Valiant Beyond, Monster High, and new original graphic novels from top creators

IDW's April 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Event Horizon: Inferno #1, Sleepy Hollow: The WItches Of The Western Wood #1, Star Trek Starfleet Academy: Lost Contact #1 as well as lots of Turtles, Godzilla, Sonic, Quiet Place, Smile and more.

THE ART OF RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

Explore the bold and dynamic world of the celebrated animated series with this comprehensive art book that showcases the unique artistic vision behind the show. From preproduction sketches to final episode designs, this book offers fans an inside look at the creative process that brought Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life. Discover concept art, character development, and background designs that capture the series' distinct style. Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew, and the evolution of iconic characters like Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and April, this collection celebrates the innovation that made the show a standout in the franchise.

AUTHOR COLIN STEIN FOREWORD BY ANDY SURIANO AND ANT WARD COVER ART BY ANDY SURIANO

320 Pages • $39.99 • HC • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243641

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #17

High atop New York City, a battle rages for Splinter's soul! As Shinigami exploits Splinter's fear to open a portal to the great beyond, the Turtles take on a mystical battle that tests their very limits. Mikey discovers the key to saving their father from a shocking source, but can he make it back to his family before it's too late?!

"Incredible storytelling." —CBR

"Perfect for fans old and new." —ComicBook.com "Cooking up something special." —The Beat

COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Spears), D (Lee), 1:25 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:50 (Mercer), 1:75 (Boo)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403315101711

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #7

The Shredder returns to Japan to recruit the Dog Star Clan, a rogue offshoot of the Foot Clan, to his new cause…but finds the cybernetic ninja clan infected by lethal malware. Now he will trace this virus to its root—and ensure those responsible feel the edge of his blade.

"Excellent." —Nerd Initiative "Hits hard…4.5/5." —Capes & Tights "Beyond impressive…5/5." —ComicsOnline

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: SID KOTIAN

Additional Covers Offered: B (Jiménez Alburquerque), C (Goodhart), 1:10 (Jiménez Alburquerque Full Art), 1:25 (Goodhart Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403435600711

TMNT: JOURNEYS #8

While Donatello helps Robyn explore her and April O'Neil's true heritage, a training session between Leonardo and the vicious Cha Ocho of the Foot Clan gets intense as old rivalries and intense anger come back to the present! How does this shake Karai's clan leadership as tensions grow between the Foot Clan and the Ninja Turtles?

"Proves that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a timeless team that can delight readers for decades and still keep us coming back for more." —Nerd Initiative

COVER A: JIM LAWSON & MICHAEL DOONEY STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON, ERIC TALBOT, PETER LAIRD

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bates), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

52 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403457800811

TMNT: JOURNEYS #9

Donatello seeks out his old foe Baxter Stockman in a desperate attempt to help April find out the hidden truth of her past to solve her serious illness. Meanwhile, the Earthside Utroms reveal their own technological revolution to the world which could change everything for the Ninja Turtles! Enter: Nanobots!

"Classic voices and classic vibes." —AIPT

COVER A: JIM LAWSON & MICHAEL DOONEY STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON, ERIC TALBOT, PETER LAIRD

Additional Covers Offered: B (Pe), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

52 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403457800911

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #5

New tales of the TMNT based on the newest Ninja Turtles animated series! Fugitoid and the Turtles get a surprise visitor when Agent Lonae shows up on their doorstep. The E.P.F., Agent Blanque, Bishop, and Zog are closing in on our heroes. Will the boys hunker down to defend their home and their new robot friend or take the fight to the enemy? Find out in this issue featuring new original takes and designs on classic legacy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters. By debut comics writer Andrew Joustra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2—Lost in New Jersey) and neon-punk comics artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven, Past the Last Mountain).

"Inventive, heartfelt, and endlessly fun." —AIPT

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA ART: LOUIE JOYCE

Additional Covers Offered: B (Wong), 1:25 (Lankry Mural Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403464600511

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #36

Krang, the Great Warlord of Dimension X…has a nasty cold. And he's miserable. Shredder and Rocksteady are off on a mission of their own, leaving only Bebop to keep the ill alien company, and with nothing good on TV, Krang demands entertainment. So Bebop tells him a bedtime story—a fairy tale filled with heroes and villains, queens and creatures. Have a fun time storming the castle in the latest issue of TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures.

"Goofy, colorful, and full of personality, with enough clever dialogue and visual gags to keep long-time fans grinning from shell to shell." —AIPT

COVER A: DAN SCHOENING STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: DAN SCHOENING

Additional Covers Offered: B (tOkKa), C (Camacho)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403150803611

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE BOOYAKASHA BOOKS, VOL. 1

Revisit the world of the 2012 TMNT animated series in two omnibus editions that will collect all the stories for the first time! Originally produced by Panini in 59 issues of their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles magazine, the majority of these short 6–12 pages stories have never been published in the U.S. Volume 1 will collect all the stories from issues #1–32. The 2012 animated series has become a fan-favorite and for many fans this two-volume set will offer them the opportunity to dive into these rarely seen adventures!

STORY ERIK BURNHAM, ED CARUANA, JENNIFER KEATING, LANDRY Q. WALKER, ALEC WORLEY ART JACK LAWRENCE, BOB MOLESWORTH, IAIN BUCHANAN, AND MORE COVER ART BY JACK LAWRENCE

384 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887244112

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN: RE-EVOLUTION—THE COVERS

The Last Ronin has become one of the best-selling comics with its gritty appeal and amazing art, and this hardcover of all the covers from the Re-Evolution miniseries is perfect for fans looking for more! It includes over 115 pieces of cover art created for the series from co-creator Kevin Eastman and artists Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, Freddie E. Williams II, Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco, and more! Re-Evolution picks up more than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, when New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Return to the gritty future of The Last Ronin to see what new heroes will grow from the ashes of the TMNT legacy.

ART KEVIN EASTMAN, ESAU ESCORZA, ISAAC ESCORZA, BEN BISHOP, AND MORE COVER ART BY ESAU ESCORZA & ISAAC ESCORZA

120 Pages • $29.99 • HC • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243962

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, VOL. 1: ONGOING COMPENDIUM

Read IDW's entire epic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing comic series in three easy-to-collect volumes for the first time! Each volume will contain over 1,000 pages of content! In 2011 IDW launched an ongoing series that would go on to be the longest in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history, spanning 150 issues. Now is your chance to start from the beginning with these massive compendiums that will collect 50 issues each! From the beginning, this series told a sprawling tale about family, heroism, and tragedy of epic proportions. TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman plotted out storylines with original series writer Tom Waltz and then Sophie Campbell, who took over on issue #101. Joining the writers were artists Dan Duncan, Andy Kuhn, Ben Bates, Mateus Santolouco, Cory Smith, and more, who crafted a new style that distinguished it from previous iterations while at the same time adhering to what made the original comics so great. The first arc begins with Raphael alone wandering the streets of New York City while his brothers and Splinter search for him. As the story progresses, the new origin of the TMNT is revealed! See the first appearances of April, Casey, Old Hob, Baxter Stockman, Krang, Shredder, and more! Read major storylines like "Krang War," "City Fall," "Northampton," "Attack On Technodrome," and "Vengeance," which concludes the first 50 issues of the series with a battle that changes the world of the Turtles forever! These compendiums offer the perfect opportunity for new readers to catch up on the series and give fans an easy way to collect all the ongoing issues in just three volumes!

STORY KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ, AND BOBBY CURNOW SCRIPT TOM WALTZ ART DAN DUNCAN, MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, ANDY KUHN, BEN BATES, CORY SMITH, AND MORE COVER ART BY MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

1,216 Pages • $59.99 • TPB • MAY 2026 ISBN 9798887244457

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #10

Can anyone stop Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla?! The essence of Godzilla has been absorbed into a young man named Jacen. Curiously tied together by fate (or a sinister plot?), they now share a physical body. But no time to unravel this mystery—as without the King of the Monsters, kaiju have begun to trample across the United States! Thus, with Jacen onboard or not, G-Force has made the decision to release Energy Godzilla. But…will they ever be able to put this Godzilla-sized genie back into the Jacen-sized bottle?

"The kaiju's wildest era yet." —Screen Rant

COVER A: HENDRY PRASETYA STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

Additional Covers Offered: B (Riccardi), 1:15 (De Martinis Movie Homage Cover)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403433201011

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE PRESENTS: ROMEO & JULIET & GODZILLA

The explosive literary mashup series returns! But this time, Godzilla is taking on the classics one story at a time. O Godzilla, Godzilla, wherefore art thou Godzilla? First, it's invading the Bard's most revered play, Romeo & Juliet. Families at war! Forbidden love blossoming! Godzilla on its path of destruction! Fair Verona won't be so fair for long! And that's not all: Tom Scioli is returning to the series to write and illustrate a backup story starring the legendary thief entitled "Robin Hood and the Monster of Nottingham!"

"Exactly my type of comic, one that takes its absurd ideas seriously to great effect." —The Beat

COVER A: TOM SCIOLI STORY: ADAM TIERNEY, TOM SCIOLI ART: SEAN PEACOCK, TOM SCIOLI

Additional Covers Offered: B (Peacock), C (Beals Movie Homage Cover), 1:10 (Scioli Robin Hood Variant)

52 Pages • $7.99 • APRIL 2025 UPC 82771403519300111

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA

Get ready for Godzilla wreaking havoc on four American cities in this graphic novel that has a story for every fan! Godzilla's destructive tour of America—all in one book! From Chicago to Boston to Los Angeles to Kansas City, the King of the Monsters is taking on the Land of the Free! Join a superstar team of comics creators for 16 incredible stories all set in these cities across the map! E pluribus—uh-oh. Collects all four issues: Godzilla Vs. America: Boston by Steve Orlando, Matt Emmons, Hanna Cha, Jesse Lonergan, and Hayden Sherman. Godzilla Vs. America: Chicago by Mike Costa, Ryan Browne, Ezra C. Daniels, Tim Seeley, and Caroline Cash. Godzilla Vs. America: Kansas City by Buster Moody, Freddie E. Williams II, Kyle Strahm, Baldemar Rivas, and Jake Smith. Godzilla Vs. America: Los Angeles by Gabriel Hardman, Dave Baker, Jordan Morris, Nicole Goux, and J. Gonzo.

"An unconventional, must-read entry in the King of the Monsters' ever-expanding legacy." —AIPT

200 Pages • $23.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243863

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS

It's total carnage on Earth as the Xiliens invade with the help of kaiju from outer space in this exciting graphic novel! It's the middle of the 20th century, and Americans everywhere are terrified of the strange lights hovering above them in the night sky…and they should be! These UFOs are actually the Xilien invasion force! Revealed to have already been on Earth during the events of Here There Be Dragons: Sons of Giants, the Xiliens have been attempting to destabilize the planet with the help of kaiju from outer space. With the aliens' claws deep inside the U.S. government, will our rogue operatives manage to band together to save humanity? Here There Be Aliens is both a fully standalone limited series and the epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons trilogy! Brought to us by veteran scribe Frank Tieri (Wolverine, Jughead: The Hunger) and new series artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek).

"This brand-new, standalone series is perfect for new readers, blends classic Kaiju action with the alien invasion horror of the 1950s." —Fangoria

120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243870

STORY: FRANK TIERI ART: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #1

Miniseries premiere! New jumping-on point! It's Aliens meets Dante's Inferno! Space marines clash with demons aboard the Event Horizon in this follow-up to the biggest horror comic of 2025! In 2040, the starship Event Horizon disappeared. Seven years later, it returned possessed by a demonic entity. After murdering its rescue crew, it was blown in half, with the front of the ship left yearning for its heart: a gravity drive designed for interdimensional travel. Two hundred years later, a billionaire brings his own private star fleet to the wreckage around Neptune. He's heard stories of the Event Horizon and will gleefully sacrifice any number of employees to uncover its secrets! Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Two-Face) returns to the Event Horizon, joined by superstar sci-fi artist Rob Carey (Outsiders, Aliens: Resistance) to tell another story spun out of the cult-classic film! Hell is only a word. The reality is much, much worse.

"Truly haunting." —CBR

COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: ROB CAREY

Additional Covers Offered: B (Carey), C (artist pending), 1:15 (Reis), 1:25 (artist pending)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403518600111

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE WITCHES OF THE WESTERN WOOD #1

Revisit the world of Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow in this prequel, The Witches of the Western Wood! Before Mary Van Tassel terrorized the town of Sleepy Hollow with the devilish Headless Horseman, she was Sarah Archer—a young girl trying to survive her witch of a mother. Sarah and her twin are raised in the wild Western Wood, taught the ways of witchcraft, and forced to endure abuse and neglect. But a chance encounter with the hellish Hessian at the moment of his beheading lights a fire in Sarah, giving her the power to overcome those who have wronged her and grow into a fearsome witch. From Delilah Dawson and Jose Jaro comes the tale of Sarah Archer's corruption and the Headless Horseman's first ride.

"A beautiful, brooding return to Burton's world." —Capes & Tights

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO STORY: DELILAH S. DAWSON ART: JOSE JARO

Additional Covers Offered: B (Jaro), 1:15 (Mayer), 1:25 (Richard)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403521600111

SMILE: FOR THE CAMERA #2

The runway calls…but so does something darker. After the shocking tragedy that rocked SurFace Agency, Freja and her fellow models are whisked off to London Fashion Week, where the pressure to perform is as deadly as the secrets they're keeping. As Freja's nightmares begin bleeding into reality, Ivy lands her first big shoot with notorious photographer Perry Rickens—and discovers why his sets are feared as much as they're coveted. Under the blinding lights of fame, every smile hides something monstrous. The horror behind the glamour deepens in Smile: For the Camera #2 in this terrifying new chapter by Hannah Rose May (Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Rogues' Gallery) as the Entity continues its gory crusade.

"Takes horror to new heights in 2026." —Screen Rant

COVER A: SKYLAR PATRIDGE STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY ART: MIRIANA PUGLIA

Additional Covers Offered: B (Vilchez), C (Phillips Fashion Magazine Variant), 1:25 (Vilchez Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403503200211

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #2

Fire Chief Fry's pleas went unheard in the last hours of Pearl, Iowa—but in the present, his sister, wingnut mayor Phair, is finally heeding his warning. As she desperately defends what's left of her town and Fry's daughter from the invading creatures, Phair wishes more than anything she had listened to her brother when she had the chance. But now…her brother is nowhere to be found. From legendary creators Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) and Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Local) comes the first-ever A Quiet Place comic series—an untold chapter of fear, family, and sacrifice set in the terrifying world of the blockbuster films.

"IDW Publishing's horror-focused imprint, IDW Dark, is dialing up the nightmares." —AIPT

COVER A: RYAN KELLY STORY: PHIL HESTER ART: PHIL HESTER, RYAN KELLY

Additional Covers Offered: B (Shalvey), 1:15 (Shalvey Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403418900211

THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE #2

Theo Belmont is being dragged under—by the pressures of assuming the throne, an escalating addiction, and the all-consuming darkness of the curse that has haunted his family for generations. As his grip on reality loosens, blackout periods now taking place at regular intervals, Theo can't help but wonder if the political pressure is costing him his mind…just as it cost his mother hers. If he's going to escape his inner demons, he'll need to place his trust in a greater power. A power like the president of the United States of America.

"A chilling story." —Screen Rant

COVER A: KELSEY RAMSAY STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY ART: KELSEY RAMSAY

Additional Covers Offered: B (Damien Worm)

40 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403508700211

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #6

The Twilight Zone anthology returns with a new batch of standalone issues! Comic book greats bring us fresh stories in chilling black and white, just like the original television show. This issue: Piper can't take care of herself. She barely eats, and her apartment is a mess. In a last desperate attempt to quick-fix her life, she decides to order a food delivery service. But her first delivery includes an unexpected arrival: an unsettlingly baby-shaped vegetable. Its pudgy plant hands and feet may be too cute to eat, but Piper is about to learn that caring for another is far more complicated than caring for yourself. Especially if you love the other more than yourself… Nicole Goux (Shadow of Batgirl, Fuck Off Squad, Forest Hills Bootleg Society) welcomes us back to the Twilight Zone. Get cozy, dear readers. We're just getting started…

"Expands the boundaries of the original series." —CBR "Chilling." —SYFY WIRE

COVER A: NICOLE GOUX STORY: NICOLE GOUX ART: NICOLE GOUX

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba Connecting Set), 1:15 (Wyzgala)

36 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403461500611

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #1

Join us for a brand-new adventure featuring cadets from Paramount's Starfleet Academy, streaming January 2026! Caleb, Genesis, Jay-Den, Kyle, and Tarima are all students of Starfleet Academy, the illustrious school responsible for the Federation's best. One day, they dream to serve as great leaders on board ships of their own, to study the cultural intricacies of sentient life amongst the Galaxy, or to go where no person has explored before. But today, their mission is simply to execute a survey simulation on a lifeless, low-oxygen planet. Or at least, it seems simple…until a huge storm cuts off their contact with their teachers aboard the Athena…and something impossible appears: an alien. Now, they'll have to work together and use everything they've learned in class about first contact to make it off the planet alive!

COVER A: CORALÍ ESPUNA STORY: LAYNE MORGAN ART: CORALÍ ESPUNA

Additional Covers Offered: B (Photo Cover), 1:25 (Kangas)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403522300111

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #18

The thrilling conclusion to the mystery of the vanished Laapeerians! The Enterprise has joined the tumultuous space battle between Captain Freeman and her crew against their dangerous alien assailants. Starfleet might not know who these invaders are, but they're certain they have something to do with the missing population of Laapeeria… It's up to the Lower Deckers to not only defeat the superpowered ship but recover a whole planet's worth of people and reunite with Boimler and his away crew while doing it. And then they'll all hug and stuff, $&#@!*.

"A tour de force by everyone involved." —The Beat

COVER A: VERNON SMITH STORY: TIM SHERIDAN ART: VERNON SMITH

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fenoglio Connecting Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403368701811

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, VOL. 2: MIXED SIGNALS

In this hilarious comic book series, the Lower Deckers of the U.S.S. Cerritos face intergalactic hijinks, infighting, and even morality! Everything is topsy-turvy on the lower decks. Intergalactic bungles, gambling, horrifying hijinks, and even good behavior? Out of the blue, the now-perfect Stepford Crew takes charge and saves the ship. Freeman knows something is off and begins the hunt for the real (awful) Lower Deckers! To get her crew back, Freeman will have to travel dimensions, put on a show, and even cause a massacre! In an equally horrible tragedy, Boimler is up for promotion to full lieutenant! The only thing standing in his way is a personality test—his greatest challenge yet. Follow everyone's favorite chaotic Lower Decks crew as they fight deranged, inept creatures, and we're not talking about them! Collects issues #7-12 of the Star Trek: Lower Decks comic series.

"Builds on the animated series and delivers a story that could only be told through the comics format – bravo!" —The Beat

STORY TIM SHERIDAN ART ROBBY COOK, JACK LAWRENCE, PHILIP MURPHY, VERNON SMITH

144 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243917

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND #2

In 1937, Amelia Earhart went missing on her flight around the world. One year later, the Rocketeer is on a mission to find and rescue her! After a rocky voyage, the Rocketeer and his crew dock on a mysterious island in the area where Amelia was last heard from. Immediately, they discover strange creatures that could just be real-life dinosaurs! Well, facing giant carnivorous monsters has to be better than staying on the ship with Betty and her cheesecake photographer, Marco…right? John Layman (Chew, Spawn: The Scorched) and Jacob Edgar (Plastic Man: No More, The Ones) continue their thrilling new series based on a story by Dave Stevens!

COVER A: JACOB EDGAR STORY: JOHN LAYMAN ART: JACOB EDGAR

Additional Covers Offered: B (Stevens), 1:10 (Thorn)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403502500211

THE ROCKETEER: THRILLS, SPILLS, AND CHILLS—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

Discover all the fun of classic comics in these stories, including Dave Stevens' original masterpiece, featuring highflying Indiana Jones-style adventures that mix pulp action, mystery, and danger! From its beginnings in comics to its big screen adaptation, The Rocketeer has captured audiences' imagination with its blend of pulp thrills and classic adventure. Now, in these new IDW Classic Collections, read all of Dave Steven's original comics plus the continuing adventures of Cliff, Betty, and Peevy from Rocketeer Adventures! Cliff Secord, a down-on-his luck pilot, is always looking for ways to make a fast buck. Discovering a stolen rocket pack could be the one thing that will turn his fortunes around…but will it? What follows are government agents, German spies, deception, danger, and adventure. This is the world of…The Rocketeer by Dave Stevens! Also included are the continuing adventures of Cliff in Rocketeer Adventures, the first time new stories were created involving Dave Stevens' ace stunt pilot. Expanding on Stevens' original masterpiece these 24 short stories continue where the original comics left off as Cliff, Betty, and Peevy fight off gangsters, Nazi spies, fake superheros, and more from some of the most talented creators in comics including Kurt Busiek, Darwyn Cooke, Dave Gibbons, Marc Guggenheim, Walter Simonson, Bruce Timm, Stan Sakai, John Byrne, Matt Wagner, and more! The Rocketeer: Thrills, Spills, and Chills includes over 350 pages of comics action in a convenient 6" x 9" format that lets you take the fun of reading wherever you want!

STORY DAVE STEVENS, MICHAEL ALLRED, JOHN CASSADAY, DARWYN COOKE, ROGER LANGRIDGE, AND MORE ART DAVE STEVENS, J BONE, MICHAEL KALUTA, DAVE GIBBONS, WALTER SIMONSON, AND MORE

368 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887244433

STREET SHARKS: ANNUAL 2026

A new shark enters the fight—and this one's a whale! The Street Sharks' best friend and trusted ally, Moby Lick, is in town on the heels of one of the Sharks' worst enemies. Evil businessman and biggame poacher Malcolm Medusa III and his trusted saboteur henchman, Clammando, have broken out of prison at the same time a dinosaur was found alive in a deep ocean trench. They're set on capturing the dinosaur and cloning it to seed the next generation of fossil fuels! But they'll need a scientist to make it happen, and who better than their last cellmate, Dr. Paradigm? The Street Sharks will need all the help they can get to stop all three of their greatest enemies! And in the backup story: With the lair all to himself, Bends invites a girl over for a dinner date. But when the Sharks are away, the Seaviates come out to play! Bends will be defenseless to stop them…or so he wants you to believe.

"Bursting with heart, action, and serious butt-kicking!" —Nerd Initiative

COVER A: PHILIP MURPHY STORY: JORDAN MORRIS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS ART: ARIEL MEDEL

Additional Covers Offered: B (Medel), C (Beals), D (Blank Sketch), 1:10 (Beals Full Art), 1:25 (Medel Full Art), 1:50 (Alpi)

40 Pages • $5.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403523000111

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #3

It's a dark and stormy night at the Vampire Lord's castle…and Spell is sick and tired of all this multiverse stuff! There are still giant rips in the sky, causing all the different universes to leak into one another, and Spell is determined to fix it. He doesn't have time for the melodramatic Lord Valentine and his weird flirty relationship with Vampire Hunter Spell right now—he just wants to get home, back to his (totally normal!) Val. Meanwhile, Val (the totally normal one) is in a Wild West universe, chasing down an alternate version of Spell that has a piece of the Atlas. They're about to have a showdown on the train, but then—everyone hold on to your cowboy hats—it's time for a good ol'-fashioned train robbery! Yeehaw!

COVER A: LISA STERLE STORY: MEGAN BROWN ART: EILEEN WIDJAJA

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hanakata Connecting Variant)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 82771403498100311

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 21: REPRISE

Sonic and the Chaotix continue their quest to make sure Clean Sweep Inc. is totally shut down! A defeated Clutch gave them the info to check out one of his former facilities to confirm for themselves that the only operations still active are the automated systems. They're joined by Shadow and Rouge, who are also investigating Clean Sweep. But is Clutch telling the truth? The data they download from the facility doesn't 100 percent match his story. Rouge plans to look into it further but informs Sonic that Tails isn't the only one whose Chaos Emerald has gone missing recently. Troubled over who could be stealing the Emeralds, Sonic doesn't realize that someone is tracking him. Who could it be and why?! Volume 21 collects issues #79–83 of the Sonic the Hedgehog comic series and the Chasing Shadows one-shot.

152 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243719

STORY IAN FLYNN, EVAN STANLEY, DANIEL BARNES ART ADAM BRYCE THOMAS, AARON HAMMERSTROM, GIGI DUTREIX, THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER, AND MORE

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: SONIC PRIME, VOL. 3

The action continues in volume 3 of the graphic novel adaptation of the Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, this time with swashbuckling pirates and a race for the Prism Shard! Back in New Yoke, Sonic desperately tries to convince Nine to join the Resistance, except Nine is focused on building a brand-new home. But then Sonic is transported away to the tropical No Place, where he meets a friendly band of pirates and their mysterious captain, who loves to party. As Sonic's crew race to the Prism Shard, they quickly realize they're not the only ones after it. There's only one way to win—they've gotta go fast! Volume 3 adapts episode 6: "Situation: Grim," episode 7: "It Takes One to No Place," and episode 8: "There's No ARRGH in 'Team'" from season 1 of the 2022 Netflix series.

144 Pages • $9.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9798887243726

STORY: HAYDEN ROBEL

GHOUL

Be careful what you wish for! This graphic novel about a lonely Filipino American teen and her ghoulish companion puts a spooky twist on the imaginary friend. When they were little, Lyn and Meg promised to be friends forever…but now Meg is dead, and Lyn is 15 and miserable. Moving into a new condo with her family doesn't help, especially given the gossipy neighbors. But just when Lyn needs a friend the most, a monstrous cartoon ghoul climbs out of the pages of a comic book and into her life! The bizarre duo will soon discover just how many secrets lie within the walls of Forest Court Apartments.

292 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • MAY 2026 ISBN 9781603095839

STORY & ART KASEY IRIS

GHOUL © KASEY IRIS

HOTEL LIMBO (BOOK 1)

Welcome to the afterlife…may we take your bags? Hijinks and heartbreak await as this fan-favorite online comic becomes a gorgeous graphic novel! After awakening in the middle of nowhere, a young man is forcefully inducted into the Hotel Limbo as its new bellboy ("BB" for short). Faced with magical masks, giant cats, a mysterious staff, and a hotel that just won't sit still, BB will soon learn that helping with "baggage" means something very different when all the guests are dead. In this series debut, writer Ben Harel teams up with 28 artists (!) from around the world to breathe life into a story about death. As comedy dances with drama and mystery, every tonal shift and blurred line is accentuated by an ever-changing visual style, creating a genre-bending medley of deadly (and death-ly) adventures.

272 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9781603095877

BY BEN HAREL

HOTEL LIMBO © BEN HAREL

PUNK'N HEADS

This band plays together, lives together…and unfortunately two of them are sleeping together. Whatever, I'm sure it's fine. Now put on your punk'n mask and let's rock! Sometimes life doesn't pan out the way you thought. That's a lesson that Hannah Lipsky is learning in real time. She had everything planned out. Art school, a successful gallery career as a painter, and a cat named Bonbon. However, after breaking up with her girlfriend, everything fell apart. She left art school, moved into a flophouse, and is now playing in a punk band. To make things even more complicated, she's hooking up with her roommate/bandmate/high school crush. Wherever this is leading, it's going to be messy. Punk'n Heads, from Eisner Award-nominated creators Nicole Goux (This Place Kills Me, Forest Hills Bootleg Society) and Dave Baker (Everyone Is Tulip, Mary Tyler MooreHawk) is a probing new graphic novel that showcases the complications of remaining true to yourself while living in Los Angeles and pursuing your dreams.

224 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • APRIL 2026 ISBN 9781603095860

STORY DAVE BAKER ART NICOLE GOUX

PUNK'N HEADS © DAVE BAKER & NICOLE GOUX

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT SPECIAL

THE ULTIMATE TEST BEGINS. ONE SHOT AT A TIME. Before Roy Harrison becomes the ultimate Bloodshot, he faces his deadliest test yet… and it's lethal. Dropped into the wastelands of Australia alongside two fellow Bloodshot candidates, Roy must battle high-tech security, rogue drones, and deadly private guards to take down billionaire tech magnate Brad Mahoney. Survival comes at a cost—the mission tests both mind and body to their limits. Intercut with surreal flashbacks and symbolic memories of his fractured past, this SPECIAL ISSUE explores Roy's early life, his grueling Red Ops training, and the relentless evolution that forges him into the perfect weapon. Every mission, every setback, every resurrection brings him closer to becoming THE Bloodshot, ready for the next challenge. Writer DAN ABNETT (RAI; FALLEN WORLD) and artist GUILLERMO FAJARDO (RESURGENCE, VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR) deliver a tense, action-packed tale that sets the stage for the next evolution of Bloodshot Beyond.

COVER A: GUILLERMO FAJARDO STORY: DAN ABNETT ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

Additional Covers Offered: B (Zaffino), 1:15 (Ortiz Full Art)

48 Pages • $5.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818404000111

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER—RISEN #1

JOURNEY INTO THE WASTELANDS WITH THE HARBINGER TEAM! Foundation City is still reeling from the terrorist attack by the Human League and the people are demanding answers… and revenge. When a link is found between Black Sheep, the leader of the attack, and the technocratic city state known as RISEN and its AI leadership, the Harbinger Team is sent out of the confines of Foundation City and on a covert mission to uncover more about the deadly connection between these two factions. But Archer has a mission of his own and he's not about to let anything.. or anyone.. stop him from finding out the truth! Writer FRED VAN LENTE and artist ERIK TAMAYO send the Harbinger Team into the frying pan in chapter one of an all-new story arc!

COVER A: ZULEMA LAVINA STORY: FRED VAN LENTE ART: ERIK TAMAYO

Additional Covers Offered: B (Noobovich), C (Lavina Full Art), D (Noobovich Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 73238818204600711

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN—LEGACY OF LEROI #2

SHADOWMAN VS. SHADOWMAN! Long ago, the Shadowman was created to fight the forces of evil that caused a rupture between the Deadside, a dangerous realm filled with forbidden magic and dark creatures, and our reality. Using the Shadow Mask, the man known as Michael LeRoi, was victorious in stopping the advance of the Deadside over New Orleans, at the cost of his own life. Now, over a century later, the once powerful Mama Nettie wants to use Punk Mambo to bring LeRoi back as Shadowman once again, as she doubts the current entity's abilities to protect the bayous of Louisiana and police the Deadside. The ultimate Shadowman showdown begins here as the fan-favorite duo of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes continue their defining work on the coolest supernatural hero in all of comics!

COVER A: NATHAN BIRR STORY: AJ AMPADU ART: SERGIO MONJES

Additional Covers Offered: B (Azamor), C (Birr Full Art), D (Azamor Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818124700811

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR—THE GOD HUNT #4

THE MAN OF WAR VS. THE GOD HUNTER: THE FINAL CLASH! Aric and Careless Whisper return to the smoldering ruins of the PunX and the Dive, only to find devastation—and a faint glimmer of hope. Facing the relentless God Marshal End atop his colossal ship, the Steed, Aric unleashes every ounce of his power while Whisper fights back with her most massive energy constructs yet. Lightning hammers clash, gravity fields expand, and godforce trophies swirl in chaos. Together, Aric and Shanhara must confront the staggering possibilities of mastering her godforce, deepening their bond in ways that will shape the battles to come. Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Diego Giribaldi (RESURGENCE: FINALE) deliver an electrifying chapter in the Valiant Beyond saga, where courage, power, and heart collide in a fight to the stars.

COVER A: NOOBOVICH STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: DIEGO GIRIBALDI

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bufi), C (Noobovich Full Art), D (Bufi Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818144500811

