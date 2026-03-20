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IDW June 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

IDW June 2026 Full solicits with Killer Influences, Turtles, Godzilla, Star Trek, Monster High, Event Horizon, Sonic The Hedgehog & Bloodshot

Article Summary IDW unleashes June 2026 solicits with new crime line, Killer Influences, and event series launches

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Godzilla, Star Trek, Monster High, and Sonic headline major new issues

New comics universes debut, including Godzilla's Kai-Sei Era and Tarzan Beyond from Alien Books

Collectible editions, crossover sagas, and standout creator teams pack IDW's summer comic lineup

IDW Publishing's June 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with new imprint IDW Crime and Killer Influences #1, a razor-sharp serial-killer satire from Eisner nominee Joey Esposito and Valeria Burzo, where an efficient murderer teams up with an ambitious true-crime influencer in a pact destined to make them infamous and destroy them both. Then plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Godzilla, Star Trek, Monster High, Sleepy Hollow, Smile, Event Horizon, Sonic The Hedgehog, A Quiet Place, Twilight Zone, as well as Alien Books launching Tarzan Beyond #1 and two issues of Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot…

CRIMEKILLER INFLUENCES #1

The second series in IDW's new crime line is here! Killer Influences follows Melvin, a serial killer who is aspiring to be one of the most infamous to ever do it, a true American nightmare. His problem? He's so efficient and methodical that he doesn't have a brand. No one has connected his crimes—except for Kylie, an aspiring true crime influencer who is flailing at a small-town newspaper. When she comes across Melvin's crimes and reaches out to him…she figures out how she's going to become a star. She will give Melvin the identity he needs to be the iconic serial killer he wants to be, while she follows his exploits on her channel and becomes famous. Kylie and Melvin make a pact that will make their dreams come true and destroy their lives in the process. Eisner Award nominee Joey Esposito (The Pedestrian, Batman: Urban Legends) and rising-star artist Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds, EC Comics) deliver a scathing and thrilling true crime serial killer saga with Killer Influences! Additional Covers Offered: B (Burzo), 1:15 (Lapham), 1:25 (Stern) 48 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 82771403536000111 COVER A: DAVID BALDEÓN

STORY: JOEY ESPOSITO ART: VALERIA BURZO IDW DARK

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE WITCHES OF THE WESTERN WOOD #2

"IDW does exceptional work within pre-existing franchises." —Fangoria Revisit the world of Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow in this prequel, The Witches of the Western Wood! After witnessing the death of the Hessian, Sarah Archer is haunted by visions of a headless horseman. The ever-present specter influences Sarah's already cold heart, and she grows more cruelly protective of her twin, Mary, and vindictive toward the residents of Sleepy Hollow. But she will soon learn that dallying with dark magic brings about deadly consequences. Additional Covers Offered: B (Jaro), 1:15 (Price) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403521600211 COVER A: CORIN HOWELL

STORY: DELILAH S. DAWSON ART: JOSE JARO

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #3

Two hundred years have passed since anyone boarded the Event Horizon. Built to advance the human race beyond the known limits of space, the vessel is now a microcosm of Hell. Those trapped there have been experiencing their deaths over and over for two centuries. And you're about to discover…Hell is a loop to be experienced again and again. Additional Covers Offered: B (Smith), 1:15 (Carrillo) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 82771403518600311 COVER A: ROB CAREY

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: ROB CAREY

MILE: FOR THE CAMERA #4

Some people just can't cut it as models. With three models dead by increasingly gory means, Purple and his brutal surFACE Modeling Agency are in crisis management mode. To try to prevent another incident, the agency sends the two remaining models on an all-expenses-paid trip, where the combative Ivy shares her theories on the cause of their misery with a bizarrely passive peer. Yet despite how hard the people in Ivy's life try to maintain the veneer of normalcy, the grinning cracks begin to form. Amid the reality-shattering hallucinations, very powerful people try to manipulate the models for their own purposes. Discover how the models navigate this terrifying web in Smile: For the Camera #4, the penultimate issue brought to you by horror star Hannah Rose May (The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Rogues' Gallery). Additional Covers Offered: B (Andolfo), C (Boo Fashion Magazine Variant), 1:25 (Flops) 36 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403503200411 COVER A: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY ART: MIRIANA PUGLIA

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #4

After the failure of his desperate plan to cut off the island town of Pearl from the invading creatures, Chief Fry finds himself held captive at gunpoint by his own neighbors. He must reason with his sister, Mayor Phair, to convince the people of Pearl to destroy the bridges connecting the town to the mainland. If she is unwilling to listen, their lack of action could lead to devastation. Meanwhile, with the sounds of the rain no longer masking their dash for the firehouse to escape from the creatures, Caleb tries to help Gloria and Brody get to safety silently. Will Phair be able to protect her family, let alone her entire town? Find out in the first-ever comic continuation of the critically acclaimed A Quiet Place franchise! Additional Covers Offered: B (Reis), 1:15 (Reis Full Art) 36 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403418900411 COVER A: RYAN KELLY

STORY: PHIL HESTER ART: PHIL HESTER, RYAN KELLY

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #8

Russell Colton, an elderly failed actor known only for his stifled performance in a cult-classic monster film, is transported back to 1959. Meeting his younger self on the set of the creature feature, Colton attempts to convince him to quit the movie and save his future career. But the past may prove to be a one-way trip. Gabriel Hardman (Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia, Green Lantern: Earth One) crosses over to the Twilight Zone to tell a tale of regret, redemption, and old Hollywood! Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba Connecting Cover), 1:15 (J. Gonzo) 36 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403461500811 COVER A: GABRIEL HARDMAN

STORY: GABRIEL HARDMAN ART: GABRIEL HARDMAN

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #19

After the stunning conclusion to the Ujigami saga, the Hamato Clan is truly, completely whole for the first time in centuries. With much having changed since their parents were in the land of the living, the Turtles take them out on the town, but underneath this happy reunion are dark tidings. Though the Turtles' parents have returned from the dead…something has come with them. Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Wachter), D (Mert), 1:10 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:25 (Pe), 1:50 (González) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403315101911 COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FERO PE



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #9

Accompanied by his new, semi reluctant, and now non-cybernetic partner, Hoshimi, Shredder ventures into Koji's hideout to meet the man behind the virus infecting the Dog Star Clan. But is Koji really the one pulling the tendrils? Or is there someone or something even more terrifying hiding within these walls?! Meanwhile, Agent Avon's back-channel maneuverings begin to bear fruit. Additional Covers Offered: B (Kotian), C (Worm), 1:10 (Kotian Full Art), 1:25 (Worm Full Art) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403435600911 COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: SID KOTIAN



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #38

Casey Jones has run into a major problem—his arch-enemy, Hun, leader of the Purple Dragons, has allied himself with the Shredder…and gained a new power in the process, upsetting the balance of the streets! Luckily, Casey has friends to turn to when the going gets tough: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! While our heroes are dealing with this newly evolved threat, three foul fowl with an agenda involving April O'Neil materialize in Manhattan. There's just no rest for the good guys these days! Additional Covers Offered: B (Hazouri), C (Simone) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403150803811 COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: DAN SCHOENING

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 8

Get your fix of '80s nostalgia in this comic series inspired by the classic animated TV show as the TMNT continue to battle villains both old and new. Grab a slice and settle in with the world's most fearsome fighting team—cowabunga! The Pantheon—an intergalactic criminal cadre—have their sights set on taking over NYC, and with the TMNT stopping them left and right, they first decide to bring down the city's protectors! Meanwhile, Krang attempts to rescue Shredder from where he's stranded between dimensions, and the poor Mutagen Man has a bad day. Plus Drako, Golgotha, Splinter, April O'Neil, the Rat Queen and Rat King, Seymour Gutz, and more! Just like a classic Saturday-morning cartoon, this series brings the fun back to comics with adventures featuring fan-favorite characters in all-new stories! Collects issues #27–31 of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures series! 120 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244600 COVER ARTIST: SARAH MYER

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: SARAH MYER, DAN SCHOENING

TMNT: JOURNEYS #11

Master Splinter was a righteous warrior with a mighty heart who raised four brave sons. Those sons, the Ninja Turtles, now gather to do what all children dread…see their father into the afterlife. They are surrounded by allies from across space, time, and reality to give a service fit for a guiding light to so many. But as they mourn, the world rages on…in New York City, vampires are hitting the streets and a new threat takes on the Foot. Additional Covers Offered: B (Dooney), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson) 52 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 82771403457801111 COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND #4

Miniseries finale! Kong has kidnapped Betty, but he must protect her from the only beast on the island scarier than him—a giant T. rex named King Bloodscale! And all the Rocketeer can do is try to keep up! Will there be a new king of the island? Or will Beauty kill the Beast? John Layman and Jacob Edgar bring you a final fight you never saw coming! Additional Covers Offered: B (Stevens), 1:10 (Su) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403502500411 COVER A: JACOB EDGAR

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN ART: JACOB EDGAR

THE ART OF STAR TREK & DEFIANT

You've read the series, now revel in the art that brought to life the critically acclaimed and award-winning Star Trek and Defiant comic series! Star Trek and Defiant have woven a story consisting of 65 issues' worth of comics into one interconnected epic. This art book gives you an in-depth look into what made it all possible, focusing on cover art, concept art, and final interior art. Also included are interviews with a select number of artists talking about their process and what makes Star Trek special for them. Artists include Ramon Rosanas, Francesco Francavilla, Declan Shalvey, Rachael Stott, Malachi Ward, JK Woodward, Liana Kangas, Ángel Unzueta, Ángel Hernández, Marcus To, Megan Levens, and more. In total, over 65 artists are highlighted for their contributions to the series! 216 Pages • $39.99 • HC • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887243658 ART: MIKE FEEHAN, RAMON ROSANAS, MARCUS TO, ÁNGEL UNZUETA, AND MORE

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #8

Seeing a solution to the tragedy of the Burn within the singularity on Deep Space Hope, Borg Queen Agnes Jurati leaves the crew of the U.S.S. Omega behind and attempts to assimilate its power. But she's not alone; Kirk has followed her aboard, determined to ferret out why she and the Borg brought him back to life. Was it to be the galaxy's savior? Or its demise? The standoff that follows is one for the ages—resistance is futile, after all… …unless you're Captain James T. Kirk. Additional Covers Offered: B (Vilchez), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art) 36 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403458500811 COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: HERNAN GONZALEZ

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #3

Cadets Jay-Den and Kyle have gone missing—and if Genesis, Caleb, and Tarima weren't battling against the harsh environment of S'Eekay II, conducting a search-and-rescue of one of their hastier instructors, and creating a whole new form of communicating with each other in the silencing force field around the planet, they might have noticed sooner. Now they'll need to make a choice: Wait for the Academy to come rescue them all…or go save their crewmates and friends from what surely is a hostile alien kidnapping. Additional Covers Offered: B (Photo Variant), 1:25 (Beals) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403522300311 COVER A: CORALÍ ESPUNA

STORY: LAYNE MORGAN ART: CORALÍ ESPUNA

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION—MIRROR WAR—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

Explore the fan-favorite Mirror Universe of The Next Generation in this epic struggle showcasing Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise-D in a convenient-to-read pocket-sized (6 x 9) edition! There is the reality you know. And on another dimensional plane, there exists a dark, twisted reflection of that universe. So familiar, and yet so different. An Empire in place of a Federation, where profit and power take precedence over peace and exploration. As the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance rules—having overrun the Empire, destroying its fleet and driving it back to Earth—rumors and propaganda spread throughout the Alpha Quadrant about the Empire's final demise. Those rumors are, however, untrue. A handful of Imperial ships remain, intent on protecting Earth and what's left of the Empire. And commanding the newest and most powerful of those ships is a man equally intent on seeing it rise again—Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Plus, expand upon the world of The Mirror War in four short stories focusing on some of your favorite characters: Data, Geordi La Forge, Benjamin Sisko, and Deanna Troi! Collects Star Trek: The Mirror War issues #0–8 and Star Trek: Warriors of the Mirror War issues #1–4 together in one volume for the first time! By Scott Tipton, David Tipton, Gavin Smith, Carlos Nieto, Celeste Bronfman, Roberta Ingranata, J. Holtham, Carlos Rodriguez, Danny Lore, Hendry Prasetya, Marieke Nijkamp, and Megan Levens. 312 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244839 STORY: DAVID TIPTON, SCOTT TIPTON, AND MORE

ART: GAVIN SMITH AND MORE

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #12

Discover the truth about the girl with the power of Biollante as the second arc of the Godzilla ongoing series comes to a close! The boy with the power of Godzilla, the girl with the power of Biollante…and a truth that will rattle G-Force to its core. Something rotten is happening at the center of this world, and Jacen is going to get to the bottom of it. Additional Covers Offered: B (Ito), 1:15 (De Martinis Movie Homage Cover) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 82771403433201211 COVER A: HENDRY PRASETYA

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA]: END OF THE REIGN

Brand-new Godzilla design! Brand-new talking monsters! Brand-new kaijup owered humans! Brand-new world! A new Godzilla comics universe begins here! In 1954, experimentation with a mysterious energy source known as Kai-Sei awakened Godzilla and a host of immortal kaiju. In the years that followed, humanity has been pummeled by near-constant monster attacks. While Japan has begun to treat the kaiju like natural disasters—understanding that their attempts to fight Godzilla only make the threat worse—the American G-Force is going to fight, fight, fight. And the Americans have just discovered the ultimate tool in the fight against kaiju: A young boy named Jacen with the power of Godzilla. Able to harness the mysterious Kai-Sei in the same vein as the King of the Monsters, this boy will either save the world…or bring about its doom. Join Tim Seeley (Grayson, Hack/Slash, Local Man), and Nikola Čižmešija (Sword of Azrael, Batman and Robin) on the ride of a lifetime! Collects issues #1–6 of the brand-new ongoing series—and concludes with the most shocking twist Godzilla fans have ever seen. This volume is the entry point to the new Godzilla connected comic book universe shared with Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone and Starship: Godzilla! 168 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244501 STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE

[KAI-SEI ERA] What's going on inside the Deadzone?! Find out in this comic series set in the world of the all-new Godzilla Kai-Sei Era. Inside the new IDW Godzilla universe, there exists a mystery larger than any other…what is the Deadzone? Inhabitants of this new world know the Deadzone to be a walled-off portion of the Pacific Northwest, cordoned off after the most disastrous Godzilla attack the country has ever faced. The government would have its citizens believe that nothing is still alive inside the Deadzone…but do you believe that? There are stories of a man…or rather, a half kaiju, half man…who travels freely throughout the Deadzone. Some say he can even kill a kaiju. Some say…this "wanderer" is not the only of his kind. Follow the Wanderer as he encounters the strangest characters to hit comics in a decade: Glasseater and Runt! Two kaiju-controlling kids who are being hunted for their strange abilities. Together, these three will run afoul of Godzilla-worshipping churches, the world's biggest Godzilla fan (literally!), and an underground kaiju fight ring. Journey into this mysterious new world with writers Griffin Sheridan and Ethan S. Parker (Kill Your Darlings) and artist Pablo Tunica (Godzilla/Ghostbusters 2, Sea Serpent's Heir). Part of the new Godzilla connected comic book universe with Godzilla: End of the Reign and Starship: Godzilla! 152 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244518 STORY: ETHAN PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN ART: PABLO TUNICA

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA]: FIRST WARS

Join a crew of cosmic misfits as they soar through the stars in Mechagodzilla in this series that ties in with the all-new Kai-Sei Era of Godzilla comics! You didn't think kaiju were only on Earth, did you? In the fight for galactic supremacy, no weapon is more powerful than a kaiju…and no team is better equipped to capture and transport these titanic monsters than the crew of Starship Godzilla! This ragtag group flies through space in Mechagodzilla and takes high-risk, high-reward missions across the galaxy. A kaiju heading toward your planet? Give them a call. A colossal space pest clogging up your trade route? They'll get rid of it. A galactic civil war utilizing kaiju on both sides? They'll…uh…do their best to stay out of it. But where there's a galactic war, there's a galactic conspiracy, and our crew members may not all land on the same side of this fight. A brand-new kaiju space epic starts here in Starship Godzilla from Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth) and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp)! Part of the new Godzilla connected comic book universe with Godzilla: End of the Reign and Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone! 160 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244570 STORY: CHRIS GOOCH ART: OLIVER ONO

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE PRESENTS: GODZILLA'S THE ODYSSEY

Godzilla's tour of the literary canon continues as it smashes its way across The Odyssey in this oversize standalone one-shot! Homer's The Odyssey is widely considered to be the greatest epic of all time. So, how could you possibly make it more epic? Fill it with kaiju, that's how. Odysseus' journey home was already challenging enough, but what if instead of storms, sirens, and cyclopes, the gods sent monsters even more powerful than the titans? And what if Zeus sent the most powerful one of all to assist the king on his odyssey? It's like Homer said: "Of all creatures that breathe and move upon the earth, nothing is bred that is stronger than Godzilla." Written by Frank Tieri, illustrated by Ilias Kyriazis, and featuring part two of Tom Scioli's Godzilla vs. Robin Hood. Additional Covers Offered: B (Kyriazis), C (Tunica Movie Homage Cover), 1:10 (Meesey) 48 Pages • $7.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403535300111 COVER A: TOM SCIOLI

STORY: FRANK TIERI ART: ILIAS KYRIASIS

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #5

"Fantastic art […] a very promising premise." —ComicBook.com It's the end…of the multiverse! Spell and Val have fought dragons and robbed trains, and now they've made it to the place where all the universes converge. It's up to them to mend the torn atlas and restore the balance to everything. But first, they'll have to mend their relationship by finally confessing their fears. Additional Covers Offered: B (Hanakata Connecting Variant) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403498100511 COVER A: LISA STERLE

STORY: MEGAN BROWN ART: EILEEN WIDJAJA

MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE

Frankie Stein and Draculaura are stitching together a plan to take the World's Scare by storm in this monstrously funny and heartfelt graphic novel about grief, owning up to your mistakes, and the power of fiendship. The brightest minds are gathering in New Salem to exhibit their latest breakthroughs that could change monsterkind furever at the World's Scare! And Monster High's very own Frankie Stein is dreaming up something monstrous to honor her late father, Headmaster Frankenstein. In order to do so, she'll have to face down imps, traverse abandoned graveyards, and confront her past. But with a little help from her fiends, Frankie is sure to shock the judges. Meanwhile, the gossipmonger CryptCrier is under scrutiny from Monster High's greatest journalist: Spectra Vondergeist for the Gory Gazette. And the school's fiercest activist, Lagoona Blue, is gearing up for the protest of the century to stop animal testing. Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue are starting a new scaremester at Monster High, so this is a creeperific jumping-on point for new fangs. How eekciting. 136 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887243894 STORY: JACQUE AYE, MEGAN BROWN

ART: SIOBHAN KEENAN, BOWEN MCCURDY, CAROLINE SHUDA

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #88

"Fast and fun." —AIPT With a storm raging against Angel Island, Sonic and his friends are in a fight for their lives! Trapped underground and separated from his friends, Sonic finds himself face-to-face with—wait—that's not Amy? As something terrifying happens beneath the ground, on the surface, Knuckles and Tails brave the violent storm ripping through Angel Island—although they have their own foe to deal with. Can our heroes persevere through the chaos and keep everyone safe? Or will these mysterious figures claim another emerald…or even a life? Additional Covers Offered: B (Richards), 1:15 (Fourdraine) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771401521808811 COVER A: MIN HO KIM

STORY: IASMIN OMAR ATA, EVAN STANLEY ART: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: ON THE GO, VOL. 3

Can Sonic outrun a virus that turns everyone into robotic zombies? Find out in these collections of the comic series in recommended reading order! The world has fallen to the Metal Virus, a manufactured plague that transforms all it infects into mechanized "Zombots" under Dr. Eggman's command. Even Sonic the Hedgehog has been infected, though his speed has allowed him to keep the virus at bay. Now, with the population more infected than not and the virus constantly spreading, Sonic and his friends in the Restoration launch a desperate plan! Collects issues #21–32 and the 2020 Annual from volumes 6–8 (The Last Minute, All or Nothing, and Out of the Blue) of the Sonic the Hedgehog series. 328 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9798887244181 STORY: IAN FLYNN, EVAN STANLEY, AND MORE

ART: JACK LAWRENCE, ADAM BRYCE THOMAS, AARON HAMMERSTROM, AND MORE

THE JEKYLL ISLAND CHRONICLES: COMPLETE TRILOGY

In the shadow of World War I, a thrilling new world rises—a gilded world of miraculous technology, frightening threats, and brave new heroes. Discover this award-winning alternate-history graphic novel trilogy, now collected in a single volume! At the turn of the century, 1/6th of the world's wealth vacationed in and around the tiny Georgia island of Jekyll. Captains of industry like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Morgan, and Carnegie all called the Jekyll area home, and used this place of grandeur to strategize a peace fostered by the end of the Great War. But an international cabal of anarchists, known internationally as Zeno and led by the infamous Luigi Galleani, seeks to disrupt the new order. Working across the globe, Zeno uses startlingly advanced technologies to seed unrest, taking lives in an effort to force the world back into another bloody conflict. Supported by the wealth of Jekyll and the most innovative minds of the early 1900s, a newly formed band of heroes—all wounded veterans of the Great War—stand against the forces of chaos. As rivals race to unlock the secret of Nikola Tesla's death ray, cities burn, electricity crackles, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Collecting The Jekyll Island Chronicles, Book 1: A Machine Age War, Book 2: A Devil's Reach, and Book 3: A Last Call. 548 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9781603095785 STORY BY STEVE NEDVIDEK, ED CROWELL, AND JACK LOWE

ART BY PRENTIS ROLLINS AND MOSES NESTER

GIGS

A.I. took the work. Gigs replaced jobs. Ordinary people are left to scrape together lives in a world that's no longer built for them. These are their stories. In a frighteningly near future where Basic Income is supplemented by gig work assigned by "the app"… An octogenarian punk and a lonely young worker seek escape through music. A street artist makes art by night and paints over it by day. A has-been detective chases a case into a forgotten world. A drug runner makes a long, strange delivery. A writer marks her days on a decaying space station she can't leave. And a refugee asks for help in the last free place. With a hard-won blend of biting satire and humanistic passion, two creators from the North of England weave together six divergent chapters into an extraordinary graphic novel. Gigs is both a powerful warning about the oppressive world to come and a defiant celebration of the humanity that will sprout up in the cracks. 276 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9781603095938 STORY BY MARK MOSEDALE

ART BY SI SMITH

TARZAN BEYOND #1

TARZAN RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF COMICS WITH AN ALLNEW SERIES! The years have been kind to the lord of the Jungle and his faithful companion Jane. They've grown older, wiser, and carved out a peaceful existence after decades of adventuring. But not all good things are meant to last, as their world becomes threatened when the nefarious Blackbeard the Pirate and his crew lay siege to Tarzan's homeland in search of the secrets of immortality! Can Tarzan return to his adventuring ways and save Jane and the rest of the world from Blackbeard's crew? Redhot writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and legendary artist Renato Guedes (Superman) team up to bring one of the world's most iconic characters into the future in the all-new TARZAN BEYOND series! Additional Covers Offered: B (Mele), C (Moore Wraparound Variant), D (Noobovich), E (Sketch Variant), 1:15 (Nguyen) 40 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 73238818474300111 COVER A: AGUSTIN ALESSIO

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: RENATO GUEDES

ZORRO #2

WELCOME TO THE DARK AGE! The ultimate team of writer Howard Chaykin and artist Jorge Fornés are back again for the next can't-miss chapter of Zorro! IN THIS ISSUE: Impossible murders, unconventional warfare, piracy, pillaging, and the undeniable charm of Zorro will have you on the edge of your seat. Jump on board the adventure as Zorro and Jazmin risk everything to take on the forces of Napoleon Bonaparte! Additional Covers Offered: B (Dearmas), 1:10 (Ferreyra Full Art) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 73238818464400211 COVER A: STEWART MOORE WRAPAROUND VARIANT

STORY: HOWARD CHAYKIN ART: JORGE FORNÉS

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT—MAN MADE HELL #1

WELCOME, BLOODSHOT, TO MAN MADE HELL! Bloodshot's back with a new story arc and a new mission as his Red Ops handlers send him into the EXCLUSION ZONE in Chernobyl! As Bloodshot seeks to prevent another nuclear disaster, he'll encounter operatives from around the world all working on their own missions, including an old friend. But are there really any allies in his line of work or is this yet another obstacle in his way? PLUS: After dealing with the vampiric madness in Japan, Bloodshot's beliefs about his past are shaken. What does this mean for his future, and more importantly, is he still a vampire? An all-new arc begins here for BLOODSHOT! Additional Covers Offered: B (Tomaselli), C (Wong Full Art), D (Tomaselli Full Art) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 73238818114800411 COVER A: KENNY WONG

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: KRISTIAN ROSSI

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT—MAN MADE HELL #2

JOURNEY ACROSS THE BLACK FOREST! What's a trip across an irradiated wasteland without some good oldfashioned bonding between mercenaries? Bloodshot and Vuk continue their missions in Chernobyl while the deadly General Dragunov prepares his most sinister plan yet! What terrors await Bloodshot and Vuk in the exclusion zone? Mauro Mantella and Kristian Rossi continue to unveil new layers of Bloodshot's past in the latest chapter of the Valiant Beyond saga! Additional Covers Offered: B (Kotian), C (Grego Full Art), D (Kotian Full Art) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

UPC 73238818114800511 COVER A: NAHUEL GREGO

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: KRISTIAN ROSSI

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