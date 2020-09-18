IDW to Publish Greg Rucka's Star Wars: Smugglers' Run as a Comic

Greg Rucka has written many a Star Wars comic book for Marvel Comics. But he has written novels too, including a 2015 junior novel Smuggler's Run: A Han Solo & Chewbacca Adventure. This was then adapted into a comic book mini-series published in German by Panini, written by Alec Worley and drawn by Ingo Römling. Now it appears it is being translated back into English by IDW and published in December.

In Star Wars lore, the Smuggler's Run was an asteroid belt located in the Outer Rim Territories on the Corellian Run. It was near the planet Wrea, and a favourite of Han Solo.

STAR WARS ADVENTURES SMUGGLERS RUN #1 (OF 2)

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT200451

(W) Greg Rucka, Alec Worley (A/CA) Ingo Romling

After the Battle of Yavin, Han Solo and Chewbacca intend to use their reward to settle their debts. But Princess Leia asks them to accept a secret mission for the Resistance. Mortal dangers, traitorous enemies, and thorny situations mark the path of these two heroes of the Star Wars saga.In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $5.99

The novel is described;

Set between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the story follows everyone's favorite pair of smugglers as they fly the Millennium Falcon on a top-secret mission for the Rebellion.

There's quite a lot of Star Wars product, in comic form, produced in other markets, other languages, other intended audiences. Which gives IDW quite a lot of leeway regarding what they can publish for the English speaking market that even includes some more familiar names, like Greg Rucka. It can also be acquired on the cheap and fully finished, which can help both the bottom line, the production and the cash flow when publishing more Star Wars comics.