Image Comics Announces Skybound X #1-5 Will Not Be Collected

Image Comics has told comic book retailers that the anthology mini-series Skybound X will not have the stories within it collected in trade paperbacks, hardcovers, and the like. Celebrating ten years of Skybound Entertainment will include Walking Dead stories, with Rick Grimes 2000 and Clementine, Manifest Destiny, Ultramega, Redneck, Excellence, The Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton, Stillwater, Birthright, Murder Falcon, Assassin's Nation, and brand new creations. But while issues may be reprinted, these stories won't be collected for bookstores. It's in comic book stores only! Of course, this was also one strand of the Bad Idea Comics push – along with no variants and no digital. Skybound X won't go that far… but if people want these stories, they are going to have to buy the actual comics.

SKYBOUND X #1 CVR A OTTLEY (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Tillie Walden, James Harren, Chris Dingess (A) Tillie Walden, James Harren, Matthew Roberts (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

Celebrate a sensational 10 years of Skybound with a cavalcade of your favorite creators and all-new stories of your favorite series past, present, and future! Each issue of this oversized,

weekly series will kick off with a new chapter of a serialized THE WALKING DEAD story – RICK GRIMES 2000 – by ROBERT KIRKMAN & RYAN OTTLEY! In addition, we'll be debuting all-new series and characters every issue, starting with the first appearance of the most requested WALKING DEAD character of all-time: Clementine, star of the bestselling Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series! Did we mention new ULTRAMEGA and MANIFEST DESTINY stories?! If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next 10 years, it all starts here! In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SKYBOUND X #2 CVR A RATHBURN (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Chip Zdarsky, Joshua Williamson, Irma Kniivila, Tri Vuong (A) Ryan Ottley, Ramon K. Perez, Andrei Bressan, Tri Vuong, Irma Kniivila (CA) Cliff Rathburn

The second chapter of the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever – RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, the debut of a major new STILLWATER character, surprising coda to the BIRTHRIGHT saga, and the first appearance of EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY!In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SKYBOUND X #3 CVR A ADAMS (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Kyle Starks (A) Ryan Ottley, Daniel Warren Johnson, Erica Henderson, Cory Walker (CA) Arthur Adams

The third chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, a rip-roaring MURDER FALCON throwdown, a spotlight on ASSASSIN NATION fan-favorite, F*ck Tarkington, and the latest installment of the greatest genius canine adventurer, SCIENCE DOG!In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SKYBOUND X #4 CVR A ADLARD (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Donny Cates, Brandon Thomas, Mairghread Scott (A) Ryan Ottley, Lisandro Estherren, Khary Randolph, Pablo Tunica (CA) Charlie Adlard

The fourth chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, new REDNECK and EXCELLENCE stories, and the first appearance of SEA SERPENT'S HEIR!In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SKYBOUND X #5 CVR A FINCH (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Sean Mackiewicz (A) Ryan Ottley, Niko Walter (CA) David Finch

RICK GRIMES 2000 concludes! Plus, new THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON and GASOLINA stories! ALSO, something COMPLETELY NEW from ROBERT KIRKMAN & JASON HOWARD! SECRETS!In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99