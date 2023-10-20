Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: bryan hitch, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, january 2024, jason fabok, Solicits, spawn, walking dead

Image Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits as Ghost Machine Launches Big

Ghost Machine was the big talk of NYCC, issue 1 is in Image Comics' full January 2024 solicits. Can you smell a 6 figure launch?

Ghost Machine was the big talk of New York Comic Con with Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns all going exclusive with Image Comics and the Ghost Machine creator-shared universe deal. With issue 1 launching it all in January. Can you smell a six-figure launch? I can. And here are all of Image Comics' January 2024 solicits and solicitations in full.

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230310

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Francis Manapul, Ivan Reis

A Groundbreaking New Era for Comics, Characters, and Creators Begins Here! From the powerhouse creative collective that is Ghost Machine comes an extra-sized 48-page special introducing its all-new shared universes of strange, fun, and action-packed characters: Geiger! Redcoat! Rook! The Rocketfellers! And many, many more! What ties Geiger, Redcoat, Widow X, and the other mysterious, historical heroes of The Unnamed together? Why is Rook the key to saving the war-torn world of Exodus? How will everyone's soon-to-be-favorite family of the future adapt to a new life in the present? The stories all start now! Creators you know. Characters you'll love. This is Ghost Machine. Written and illustrated by Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Tomasi, Maytal Zchut, and more!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR B

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR C

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR D

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR E

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR F

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR G

GHOST MACHINE (ONE-SHOT) CVR H

PAKLIS #0

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230318

(W) Dustin Weaver, D.J. Bryant, Allen Warner (A) Dustin Weaver

In this special stand-alone issue: a diverse collection of never-before-published comics from creator Dustin Weaver. It's got super-hero action, space opera, space comedy, cyberpunk, slice-of-life, and hard-boiled anthropomorphic mice. Much of this material is not likely to be collected later.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

COLONIZED (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230302

(W) Chris Ryall (A) Drew Moss

Where there's aliens, there's zombies! These otherworldy threats converge in the secluded Carbon Falls Collective. A 2nd-gen off-the-grid'er, Huxley Robertson is dealing with both loss and the elders' pushback against his plans for a fully sustainable town. Amidst those volatile, circumstances, a vainglorious alien explorer inadvertently re-animates the town's dead! Add a rogue ATF agent into the mix and let's just say this is a bad time for the sleepy town to be cut off from the outside world.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

MOON MAN #1 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230303

NOV230304 – MOON MAN #1 CVR B

NOV230305 – MOON MAN #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

NOV230306 – MOON MAN #1 CVR D 20 COPY INCV

NOV230307 – MOON MAN #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV

NOV230308 – MOON MAN #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV

NOV230309 – MOON MAN #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV

(W) David Walker

Series Premiere. Superstar musician Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi makes his comics debut alongside creative director Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black), Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker (Bitter Root, Naomi) and breakout artist Marco Locati in the extra-length first issue of the biggest book of 2024! Scott Townsend is ready for a quiet life. Whatever went wrong on that failed moon mission, whatever happened in the missing minutes the cameras didn't capture, all he really wants is to settle down back home. But those missing minutes hold an Earth-shattering secret-and, with all eyes turned to him, Scott will soon find himself becoming something the world has never seen before.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR A (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230295

NOV230296 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR B

NOV230297 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

NOV230298 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

NOV230299 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV

NOV230300 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR F 100 COPY INCV

NOV230301 – COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR G

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni

Mini-Series Premiere. The Rise of Cobra begins here. In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe. Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will rock the world-and maybe the universe-to its core? Red-Hot writer Joshua Williamson (Superman, Duke) and artist Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook) kick off the second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230319

NOV230320 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR B

NOV230321 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR C

NOV230322 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR D

NOV230323 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR E

NOV230324 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR F

NOV230325 – WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #1 (OF 7) CVR G

(W) Jody LeHeup (A) Nathan Fox

New Story Arc Finally! The conclusion to one of the most compelling science fiction series of all time begins here! Local weatherman Nathan Bright has been forced undercover as the notorious terrorist Ian Black. But who Ian Black? The answers may be the key to saving the world and Nathan as well. But does Nathan deserve saving? Does humanity? Don't miss the final chapter of the critically-adored classic-in-the-making-The Weatherman Vol. 3!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

ADVENTUREMAN GHOST LIGHTS #2 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230336

NOV230337 – ADVENTUREMAN GHOST LIGHTS #2 CVR B

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Mini-Series Finale. Claire Connell, the new avatar of pulp hero Adventureman, faces down the deadly Ghost Gang with the supernatural aid of old friends wearing new guises – at stake hangs the make-up of reality itself!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

ANTARCTICA #7 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230338

NOV230339 – ANTARCTICA #7 CVR B

(W) Simon Birks (A) Wili Roberts, Lyndon White

Hannah is just a regular seven-year-old, or so she thought. Drugged and taken to Antarctica for a secret experiment, she becomes suspicious of her surroundings. Combining her own resourcefulness with an unlikely ally, she plots her escape-but on the icy continent, where can she escape to?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLOOD COMMANDMENT #3 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230340

NOV230341 – BLOOD COMMANDMENT #3 (OF 4) CVR B

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A) Szymon Kudranski

Trapped in their own home with no outside help, Ezra and Wil try to survive the vampire attack.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLOODRIK #2 (OF 3) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230342

(W) Andrew Krahnke (A) Andrew Krahnke

Across a frozen plain, the wounded and furious Bloodrik charges after the bear that attacked him. He loses blood, his mind, and any sense of direction as the beast disappears into the blowing snow. Desperate and delirious, he searches for any glimmer of hope as he drags himself across the wasteland.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #2 (OF 6) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230343

NOV230344 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #2 (OF 6) CVR B

NOV230345 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Charles Soule (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque

The offer has been made; the offer has been accepted. In return for youth, freedom and magical power granted to them by the Shrouded College, three washed-up former astronauts will undertake a deadly mission to free nine vampire lords locked away in a prison orbiting the sun. Yesterday, the trio didn't believe vampires existed. Today, the countdown has begun.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #8 (OF 10) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230346

NOV230347 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #8 (OF 10) CVR B (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Andrea Sorrentino, Dave Stewart

After the "Revelations," the neighbors have a final confrontation with the traitor to escape from their collective nightmare… but will they ultimately be able to save themselves, or will this lead to only greater horrors?

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

CRAVE #3 (OF 6) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230348

NOV230349 – CRAVE #3 (OF 6) CVR B (MR)

NOV230350 – CRAVE #3 (OF 6) CVR C (MR)

(W) Maria Llovet (A) Maria Llovet

To Albert's surprise, Sofia finds a way to get out of the elevator, fulfilling his request to Crave. Charlotte has shared online the footage of Alexandra and David having sex. David tries to make it up to Alexandra, but Kei calls to alert them about the danger of staying on campus as Crave's consequences worsen.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230351

NOV230352 – CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR B (MR)

NOV230353 – CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Saladin Ahmed, Tim Daniel, David Andry (A) Artyom Topilin, Matthew Roberts

Mini-Series Finale. Welcome to the freaky finale of Creepshow Volume 2! First, sinister Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) & hair-raising Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place) spin a horrifying yarn about a politician who tries to protect the youth from "dangerous" comic books in "Burning Ambition"! Then, dastardly DB Andry & terrifying Tim Daniel (End After End) are joined by murderous Matthew Roberts (Manifest Destiny) to tell the story of a boy who sacrifices the things he loves to feed the monster under his bed in "Keep It Fed"!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

THE CULL #5 (OF 5) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230354

NOV230355 – THE CULL #5 (OF 5) CVR B

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Mattia De Iulis

Mini-Series Finale. Our heroes grapple with their wins and their losses. Nothing will ever be the same again. But is it ever? There's no place like home, that's for sure!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

DARK RIDE #11 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230356

NOV230357 – DARK RIDE #11 CVR B (MR)

NOV230358 – DARK RIDE #11 CVR C (MR)

NOV230359 – DARK RIDE #11 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

As Sam fights to save his daughter from a horrifying fate, his sister Halloween confronts their father about the devilish pact he made all those years ago… This is the issue that changes everything.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

DEAD LUCKY #12

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230360

(W) Melissa Flores (A) French Carlomagno

Everything has come to this. As Pyre's war on Morrow races towards its inevitable end, Bibi will have to put everything she has on the line to save her city-and see who's left standing in the aftermath. The Dead Lucky is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

DESTINY GATE #4 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230361

NOV230362 – DESTINY GATE #4 (OF 4) CVR B

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Christian DiBari, Simon Gough

End of the Line! The truth waiting back home; the reason for his one-way trip through a personal hell of fears and memories. One last horror stands between Mitchell Slate and the most important decision of his life-but even the Conductor can't help him now.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

DEVIANT #3 (OF 9) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230363

NOV230364 – DEVIANT #3 (OF 9) CVR B (MR)

NOV230365 – DEVIANT #3 (OF 9) CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)

NOV230366 – DEVIANT #3 (OF 9) CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Joshua Hixson

The only police officer to get close to the Deviant Killer in '72 took an ax to his face…and lived. But when that same officer starts tracking down possible leads, will the primary suspect survive the encounter? The winter nights stretch on as James Tynion IV (Dracula) and Joshua Hixson (The Plot) continue their snow-swept horror story.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230367

NOV230368 – DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR B

NOV230369 – DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

NOV230370 – DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

NOV230371 – DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

"Codename G.I. Joe" continues! Conrad Hauser, aka "Duke," is on the run from the very government he trusted, investigating secrets that may be More Than Meets The Eye. Now, he's about to meet the last person any G.I. JOE fan ever expected! Are they friend, foe, or in it for themselves?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #6 (OF 6) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230372

NOV230373 – ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #6 (OF 6) CVR B (MR)

(W) Chris Condon (A) Jacob Phillips

Mini-Series Finale. The Enfield Gang Massacre ends here! With nowhere left to go, Montgomery Enfield must face off against the law-alone-in this chilling Western conclusion.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

FISHFLIES #4 (OF 7) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230374

NOV230375 – FISHFLIES #4 (OF 7) CVR B (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jeff Lemire

Francis Fox and her new friend attempt to escape their hiding place on her father's farm while Helen DuPuis is visited by her own strange visitor in the hospital. Will Helen find out who shot her son Paul or will she lose even more of her tenuous grip on reality? An extra-special oversized issue from Jeff Lemire (Gideon Falls, Sweet Tooth) of a new tale of small-town surrealist horror.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230376

NOV230377 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 CVR B

NOV230378 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham

The Joes send a covert team to learn the truth about Springfield, but Serpentor Khan has a deadly surprise in store for them!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #28 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230379

NOV230380 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #28 CVR B

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Dexter Soy

Gunslinger is reluctantly caught up in the quest for the Throne of Hell. But his involvement may actually provide him with a way home…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #4 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230381

NOV230382 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #4 (OF 4) CVR B

NOV230383 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Zoe Thorogood

Mini-Series Finale. The end of the beginning. Cassie and Vlad's first case draws to a brutal end, as the school for slasher killers faces a slasher killer killer, and Cassie faes the question: who's too broken to fix?

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HEXAGON BRIDGE #5 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230384

(W) Richard Blake (A) Richard Blake

Mini-Series Finale. In search of her parents, Adley finds new purpose. Staden, meanwhile, confronts a profound fate.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HOLY ROLLER #3 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230385

NOV230386 – HOLY ROLLER #3 CVR B 10 COPY INCV

(W) Rick Remender (A) Roland Boschi, Moreno DiNisio

Levi Cohen's return home is short-lived as he retreats to the rock he climbed from underneath. But sometimes the rock has different ideas. And I'm not talking about the movie star. What am I talking about? You'll have to buy this comic to find out!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230387

NOV230388 – JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (M

NOV230389 – JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR C 20 COPY INCV (M

(W) Joe Casey (A) Ryan Quackenbush

Mini-Series Finale. This one's got it all! The final showdown with the Clergymen! The Inevitability reveals all! Dizzy Baker finally confronts the tortured legacy of his family name! This shocking finale will have your jaws on the floor!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

KAPTARA UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #6 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230390

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Kagan McLeod

Mini-Series Finale. The oversized grand finale from Chip Zdarsky (Batman) and Kagan McLeod (She-Hulk)! Years ago, Keith Kanga started a journey that took him to the fantastic world of Kaptara, but after a startling war and lost love, can he move on?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

KAYA #15 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230391

NOV230392 – KAYA #15 CVR B

(W) Wes Craig (A) Wes Craig

The secret of the Temple of Shazir is revealed and Kaya must decide if she'll help the rebels fight for it. Meanwhile, Jin makes a desperate attempt to rid himself of the curse he's brought back from the Dark-realm.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #5 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230393

NOV230394 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #5 CVR B (MR)

NOV230395 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #5 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)

NOV230396 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #5 CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) Bob Quinn, John J. Hill

New Story Arc. After centuries of horror, can The Girl Who Wouldn't Burn change her violent ways? Or will the cycle of blood and death begin anew? And how exactly are she and The Great and Terrible Evil connected to Rose? Finally, all is revealed in this turning point issue!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

KILLADELPHIA #33 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230397

NOV230398 – KILLADELPHIA #33 CVR B (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Sean Alexander

"Death Be Not Proud," Part Three (of Six) After the shocking appearance of Spawn rocked the universe of Killadelphia, things take another unexpected twist as the crossover of the century continues… now enter: Savage Dragon! SeeSaw might have stopped the Hellspawn from destroying what's left of our heroes, but this rag-tag team of vampires and werewolves will face their toughest challenge yet as Toussaint Louverture aligns himself with the Dragon in an effort to wipe the undead from existence forever! This issue also features a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available as a Noir Edition with black and white line art interiors!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

KING SPAWN #30 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230399

NOV230400 – KING SPAWN #30 CVR B

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez

Spawn, guided by a mysterious figure, continues his journey through Hell towards the vacant throne. Unfortunately, he may be too late!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

LOCAL MAN #9 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230401

NOV230402 – LOCAL MAN #9 CVR B (MR)

NOV230403 – LOCAL MAN #9 CVR C (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Jack knows it all. He's a real damn detective, not just a washed up 90s super-hero. But will he be able to accept a truth that will change the way he thinks about himself, his powers, his family, and the crappy town he's chosen to protect? More importantly, will he able to escape the literal tidal wave rolling down Main Street?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

LOVE EVERLASTING #11

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230404

(W) Tom King (A) Elsa Charretier

New Story Arc. "Just West of Love," Part One The answers are here in this eye-opening new arc of the Eisner and Harvey-nominated series! Since issue one, Joan has been hunted and haunted by the Cowboy. Now, we travel west and explore his origins as we discover a huge clue to why Joan is trapped inside this strange world of love and violence.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

MIDLIFE HERO AT FIFTY #4

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230405

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Stefano Simeone

Ruben Kwan's struggle to keep his home and hero lives apart continues! The aftermath of the Maroon Suits attempted kidnapping of him puts family life with his pregnant wife and full-time niece dangerously close to these mysterious new enemies… who for some reason seem to think he is the greatest threat in history Despite all the thankless, backbreaking hero-ing he's been doing. Misunderstood? Unappreciated? And bad knees? Sounds a lot like parenthood… but it's also just another day as the world's oldest new super-hero.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

NEWBURN #14 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230406

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Amy Chase (A) Jacob Phillips, Fabian Lelay

Who is Easton Newburn? The startling origin of New York's most dangerous detective is finally revealed! But with all the cards on the table, is Emily still willing to back him?

Plus: The party enters the dragon's lair in search of a score in "Loaded Dice" by Chase and Lelay.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

NIGHTS #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230407

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Luigi Formisano

Ivory rekindles a past relationship while running from a toxic one! Matt decides to practice some self care and has to get a ladies sex tape out of a VCR, Gray is haunted by violent visions, and Vince is… Vince is Vince. Beware the moon, everybody!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

NO ONE #9 (OF 10) CVR A MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230408

NOV230409 – NO ONE #9 (OF 10) CVR B MV (MR)

NOV230410 – NO ONE #9 (OF 10) CVR C MV (MR)

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A) Geraldo Borges

As the situation in Pittsburgh spirals rapidly out of control, Ben and Julia continue their hunt for the truth-and set the stage for a final confrontation with the man behind the mask. NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

OUR BONES DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230411

NOV230412 – OUR BONES DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR B

(W) Ben Stenbeck (A) Ben Stenbeck

The AI being named Attis might just be in time to save the feral kid from the family of cannibals hunting it. But there is something else. Something worse than cannibals. It is old and dangerous and insane. It's not a conflict everyone will survive.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

PETROL HEAD #3 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230413

NOV230414 – PETROL HEAD #3 CVR B

(W) Rob Williams (A) Pye Parr

Escape the Smogzone with The Fast & The Robo-Furious! There's no escape from The O and his robo-police! Petrol Head's beloved ride faces destruction, Lupa must make the toughest choice imaginable and Petrol Head turns to his worst enemy for help. Ugh! And watch out, SuperCarStar is entering the race!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

PHANTOM ROAD #8 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230415

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Jordie Bellaire

Still in a state of shock after their strange encounter, Dom and Birdie look to the mysterious man known as "Hawaii" to answer their questions. But are they getting information from him that they can trust? Or is Hawaii manipulating the entire lethal situation?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

PURR EVIL #6 (OF 6) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230416

NOV230417 – PURR EVIL #6 (OF 6) CVR B (MR)

NOV230418 – PURR EVIL #6 (OF 6) CVR C (MR)

NOV230419 – PURR EVIL #6 (OF 6) CVR D (MR)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Laura Braga

Mini-Series Finale. Never entrust a human being with the work of an evil cat! Mirka Andolfo and Laura Braga's exciting story of evil and cats comes to a terrifying conclusion!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

RADIANT BLACK #29 CVR A MV

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230420

NOV230421 – RADIANT BLACK #29 CVR B MV

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Marcello Costa, Eduardo Ferigato

The Catalyst War continues! Things go too far. Nathan and Marshall make their choices. An outside force enters the game. Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SACRIFICERS #6 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230422

NOV230423 – SACRIFICERS #6 CVR B 10 COPY INCV

(W) Rick Remender (A) Max Fiumara, Dave McCaig

End of Story Arc. There is a point in every life where we must choose between who we want to be and who it is easiest to become. There are dark places that once trapped within can feel inescapable. But anything is possible with a friend. Join superstar creators Rick Remender and Max Fiumara as they close out the first chapter of the new hit series!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SCHLUB #6 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230424

NOV230425 – SCHLUB #6 CVR B

NOV230426 – SCHLUB #6 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

NOV230427 – SCHLUB #6 CVR D 50 COPY INCV

NOV230428 – SCHLUB #6 CVR E 75 COPY INCV

NOV230429 – SCHLUB #6 CVR F 100 COPY INCV

(W) Kenny Porter, Ryan Stegman (A) Tyrell Cannon, Mike Spicer, John J. Hill

The final confrontation with Wyrm has begun! The city is under siege, and Roger and Cirrus have only a few moments left to switch bodies before they're stuck forever. Can Roger rally everything he has and save the world? Find out in this explosive extra-long issue!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SPAWN #350 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230430

NOV230431 – SPAWN #350 CVR B

NOV230432 – SPAWN #350 CVR C

NOV230433 – SPAWN #350 CVR D

NOV230434 – SPAWN #350 CVR E

NOV230435 – SPAWN #350 CVR F

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth

The Throne of Hell has sat vacant and empty since issue #100 of Spawn. After the death of Malebolgia at the hands of Al Simmons, no one has proven themselves worthy enough to claim the power of the Throne for themselves… until now. Spawn #350, a story 32 years in the making, is finally here. Who takes the Throne? Who becomes the supreme ruler of Hell?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #26 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230436

NOV230437 – SPAWN SCORCHED #26 CVR B

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia

With a new focus on their mission, The Scorched team decided to take on a threat they may just not survive…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

STARSIGNS #8 (OF 9) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230438

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick

With all hope lost and the full horror of Duke's crimes revealed, the final Starsign emerges. But even with the brilliant Pisces on their side, Rana and the others can't stop what's coming. It's the end of the world as we know it in the penultimate chapter of Saladin Ahmed & Megan Levens' astrological fantasy series.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SYPHON VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230439

NOV230440 – SYPHON VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR B

(W) Mohsen Ashraf, Arish Akanda (A) Thomas Hedglen, John Kalisz

Sylas and Zenia venture into the Amazon Temple, threatened by a labyrinth of psychic assaults and a deadly cat-and-mouse chase, as they hunt for the syphon demon. They stumble upon something otherworldly in their pursuit. Livia uncovers a startling truth about her new patient that will forever change her relationship with Sylas, and the power.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230441

NOV230442 – TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR B

NOV230443 – TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

NOV230444 – TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

NOV230445 – TRANSFORMERS #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

When the Decepticons attack the Autobots at their weakest moment, an unlikely new hero joins the battle! With human and Transformer robots lives at stake, can Optimus Prime unlock the true power behind the Matrix of Leadership to save them both?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #29 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230446

NOV230447 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #29 CVR B (MR)

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson

"Bounty," Part 5 of 6. There is more than one path through the undiscovered country. The Destiny Man knows all the hidden highways and secret roads, and he'll be happy to show them to you… as long as you can afford the toll. It is almost time to meet the mysterious force that built the new America upon the ruins of the old… Aurora is calling.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #4 (OF 4) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230448

NOV230449 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #4 (OF 4) CVR B (MR)

(W) James TynionIV (A) Martin Simmonds

Mini-Series Finale. The final confrontation between Dr. Seward, Van Helsing, and Count Dracula is here!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

W0RLDTR33 #7 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230450

NOV230451 – W0RLDTR33 #7 CVR B (MR)

NOV230452 – W0RLDTR33 #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

NOV230453 – W0RLDTR33 #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) James TynionIV (A) Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire

Gabriel Winter kept secrets his entire life. Now that he's gone, the original members of W0RLDTR33 are left with his last will and testament… and a race against the clock to find Ellison Lane before anyone else can-including the U.S. government, which is inching closer to uncovering what happened back in 1999.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #80 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230454

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

This epic "No Way Out" story arc starts here! A herd surrounds Alexandria and the community turns to Rick in their desperation. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #81 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230457

NOV230458 – WALKING DEAD DLX #81 CVR B (MR)

NOV230459 – WALKING DEAD DLX #81 CVR C (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

Glenn and Heath make a daring attempt to drive the herd away from Alexandria, but the walls protecting the town grow weaker with each new walker.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

DEADLY CLASS COMPENDIUM TP

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230326

(W) Rick Remender (A) Wes Craig

It's 1987. Marcus Lopez hates school. His grades suck. The jocks are hassling his friends. He can't focus on class. But the jocks are the children of Joseph Stalin's top assassin, the teachers are members of an ancient league of assassins, the class he's failing is "Dismemberment 101," and his crush has a double-digit body count. Welcome to the most brutal high school on earth, where the world's top crime families send the next generation of assassins to be trained. Murder is an art. Killing is a craft. At Kings Dominion School for the Deadly Arts, the dagger in your back isn't always metaphorical. From New York Times-bestselling writer Rick Remender (Low, Black Science) and fan favorite artist Wes Craig (Kaya, Batman) this collects the entire dark, heartfelt, and twistedly humorous story of a group of damaged Gen X teens fighting a system determined to transform them into monsters. Collects Deadly Class #1-56 and the Deadly Class FCBD one-shot.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HAUNT YOU TO THE END TP

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230328

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Andrea Mutti

A ghost story for the end of the world! In a not-so-far future rife with climate disasters and worldwide instability, an eccentric billionaire and his crew – a disgraced journalist, a radical doctor, a TV demonologist, and a squad of hard-bitten military contractors – set out to prove the existence of life after death. But even if their mission is a success, the truth behind the "most haunted place on earth" may not be the comforting revelation the world is hoping for. Collects Haunt You to the End #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

I HATE FAIRYLAND TP VOL 06 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230329

(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean

Death by a thousand Gerts! King Cloudeus is determined to finish what his sister Queen Cloudia never could: kick Gert out of Fairyland FOR GOOD! And the only way to do that is have every Gert who ever lived battle each other to the death. Who said there's only so many Gerts to go around?! They clearly haven't read this comic. OG Gert returns to find the last key to escape, but is it too late, and will she become a Lifetime Citizen of Fairyland? Eisner Award-winning writer Skottie Young (Middlewest, Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark) and artist Brett Bean (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) are back in the triumphant return to I Hate Fairyland! Collects I Hate Fairyland #6-10.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

IN HELL WE FIGHT TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230330

(W) John Layman (A) Jok

Life in hell ain't easy. Demons try to torture you for all eternity. Monsters want to eat you. There's a stunning lack of reliable indoor plumbing. And it's almost impossible to get ice cream. At least, until today, when three condemned teens and their annoying tag-along demon frenemy embark on a daring scheme to hijack a demon lord's delivery truck. What happens next will take them on an epic journey across the underworld, an infernal excursion of nonstop excitement, danger and adventure. Presenting a devilishly fun new series from multiple Eisner-winning writer/letterer John Layman (Chew, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum) and Argentinian superstar artist Jok. Collects In Hell We Fight #1-#5, plus short stories from IMAGE! Anthology #10 and #11.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

KLIK KLIK BOOM TP

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230331

(W) Doug Wagner (A) Matthew Wilson, Douglas Dabbs

Meet Sprout, a mute assassin who communicates exclusively through polaroid pictures. After being raised by her doomsday-prepping grandfather in the rolling hills of Idaho, Sprout has grown up with little exposure to other people, TV, or seen clothes outside of Army fatigues. Now she's headed to the big lights of New York City to avenge her grandfather's murder, but will the city's mesmerizing glitz and glam help her succeed-or be the death of her? Collects Klik Klik Boom #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

NORMALMAN 40TH ANNV OMNIBUS HC

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230333

(W) Jim Valentino (A) Jim Valentino

Superman in reverse! Rocketed into space by his junior CPA father, who was convinced his home world was going to explode (it didn't). He landed on the planet Levram (read it backwards) where everyone, except him, had super-powers! Making him the world's only normal man. Befriended by the guileless, yet brainless Captain Everything normalman's only goal in life is to escape this mad world! Collects normalman #1-12, normalman annual #1, normalman-Megaton Man Special, normalman 20th Anniversary Special, Journey #13, material from Cerebus #56-57, AV in 3-D #1, Epic Lite #1 plus extras. First printing limited to 1,500 copies.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230334

(W) Drew Craig (A) Drew Craig, Jason Finestone

Orphaned amnesiac high school student Grant Garrison attempts to navigate his present and recall his past, but when a meteor decimates his school, Grant discovers an artifact from another galaxy, the weapon known as the Starstorm. The power that resides within will determine not only his future but that of his friends and the fate of the entire universe. Collects Savage Strength of Starstorm #1-6.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230335

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia, Von Randal

The team has triumphed over the Sin Devourers, but a traitor lurks among them. Spawn and the Scorched team are at odds, and tensions are high. A plea for help arrives, and a new member tests Jessica's leadership. When they think they have it all figured out, a new threat arises, and a blast from the past throws everything into chaos! Collects Scorched issues #13-18.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

