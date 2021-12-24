Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations

Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations

ASTRO CITY: THAT WAS THEN… SPECIAL – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: KURT BUSIEK

ARTIST: BRENT ANDERSON & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER A: ALEX ROSS

COVER B (SAVAGE DRAGON VARIANT): ERIK LARSEN

COVER C (RADIANT BLACK VARIANT): MARCELO COSTA

COVER D (THE OLD GUARD VARIANT): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

COVER E (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE VARIANT): JAMIE McKELVIE

COVER F (SEX CRIMINALS VARIANT): CHIP ZDARSKY

COVER G (CHEW VARIANT): ROB GUILLORY

COVER H: BLANK

MARCH 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T /$3.99

ASTRO CITY returns with an all-new special! Who were the Jayhawks? How did they inspire five teen sidekicks looking for answers to hit the road in a rickety crime mobile in 1969? And how will this affect Astro City in the present? This one-shot special features new and existing heroes and launches a mystery that will drive the forthcoming ASTRO CITY series. And don't miss the ASTRO CITY METROBOOK, collecting the first three years of the acclaimed series!

LITTLE MONSTERS #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: JEFF LEMIRE

COVER C: DOUG MAHNKE

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

They are the last children on Earth…who also happen to be vampires. For longer than they can remember, these child vampires have lived a life of eternal wonder amongst the ruins of humanity. But shocking events fracture the group and set them on a path of discovery that will shatter their innocence forever.

GHOST CAGE #1 (OF 3) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITERS: NICK DRAGOTTA & CALEB GOELLNER

ARTIST / COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA

MARCH 23 / 48 PAGES + COVER / BW / T+ / $5.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The highly anticipated follow-up project from critically lauded EAST OF WEST artist NICK DRAGOTTA!

This ALL-NEW, EXTRA-LENGTH LIMITED SERIES teams artistic dynamo DRAGOTTA with rising-star writer CALEB GOELLNER (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures). When his megacorp power plant falls under attack by terrorists, the super-scientist who revolutionized and controls all energy on Earth sends his ultimate creation (and an adequate employee) in to destroy his most monstrous secrets.

RADIANT RED #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: CHERISH CHEN

ARTIST / COVER A: DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO

COVER B: ARTIST TK

COVER C: BLANK

COVER D (1:25): JO MI-GYEONG

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Fan-favourite creative team CHERISH CHEN, DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO return for a FIVE-ISSUE MINISERIES telling the next unmissable story from the world of RADIANT BLACK!

To her students, Satomi Shen is a diligent middle school teacher. To her fiancé and parents, she's the rock of their family. To the world, she's RADIANT RED, a criminal turned matter-absorbing superhero.

But with a mysterious stranger in her classroom, a nosy reporter on her doorstep, and $2.5 million hidden in the air vents of her house, she's going to have to decide who she is, and quickly—before the world chooses for her.

SLUMBER #1

WRITER: TYLER BURTON SMITH

ARTIST: VANESSA CARDINALI

COVER A: NATHAN FOX

COVER B: VANESSA CARDINALI

COVER C (1:25): JONATHAN LUNA

COVER D (1:50): BECKY CLOONAN

MARCH 16 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Stetson is a nightmare hunter. A dream detective. She runs a shoddy back-alley business where she helps clients sleep at night by entering their dreams and killing their nightmares. But Stetson's past comes back to haunt her when she tracks down a literal living nightmare—a serial killer that murders people in their sleep.

SLUMBER is an ongoing series from the twisted minds of writer TYLER BURTON SMITH (Kung Fury, Child's Play) and rising-star artist VANESSA CARDINALI.

LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #1 (OF 6)

WRITERS: TIM SEELEY & STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $ 3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

LOADED BIBLE is back, courtesy of TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, Nightwing) and STEVE ORLANDO (COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, Marauders), with art by GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Suicide Squad, Red Sonja) and covers by fan favorite MIRKA ANDOLFO!

Decades after the events of the original cult series, Jesus' vampire-hunting clone is a bigger outlaw than ever, and now, he has to face a threat like no other. The church has cut a deal with the vampire nations to unite under their cloned savior—Dracula.

A 6-part monthly miniseries starting on Ash Wednesday!

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ: THE ESCAPE ONE-SHOT

WRITERS: CHIP ZDARSKY, ETHAN YOUNG, JASON LOO & ANDREW WHEELER

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ, ETHAN YOUNG, JASON LOO & SOO LEE

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

MARCH 9 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

THE ANSWERS YOU DEMANDED!

They say that no one ever dies in Stillwater and no one gets to leave…

…but even for those who have freed themselves of the town, is there truly any escaping Stillwater?

In this groundbreaking extra-length special, CHIP ZDARSKY & RAMÓN K PÉREZ have assembled a dream team of acclaimed creators to answer all your BIGGEST questions before the final chapter of STILLWATER begins!

ZVRC: ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS CLASSIC #1 (OF 4)

WRITER: CHRIS RYALL

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: ASHLEY WOOD

COVER C: BLANK

COVER D (1:25): ASHLEY WOOD

MARCH 30 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

BACK IN PRINT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A DECADE!

The original VS. title is back to reclaim its turf and introduce itself to a new world! Eisner Award-nominated duo CHRIS RYALL & ASHLEY WOOD take control of ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS and kick off the excitement with a lineup of classic adventures—all packed to the gills with action! Each issue will present an iconic tale and, in this debut issue, readers will be treated to a 26-page "Which Came First?" origin story. And because we love you, each issue will also feature new WOOD covers, a new illustrated intro and outro, and an all-new story, too. Join us for the first time all over again!

RADIANT BLACK #13

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA & IGOR MONTI

COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER B: DIEGO SANCHES

COVER C (1:25): TOM WHALEN

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

As the saying goes, when it rains supervillains, it pours supervillains. But even as ACCEL hunts Radiant Black for the ultimate recharge, Marshall's got bigger things to worry about—like repairing his reputation. And the old friend who just showed up in town. And…who's got his dog? RADIANT BLACK YEAR TWO begins here!

THE GHOST IN YOU: A RECKLESS BOOK HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

APRIL 13 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The fourth book in the bestselling RECKLESS series is here! Crime noir masters ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS present yet another original graphic novel starring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless.

It's the winter of 1989 and Ethan is out of town, so this time, Anna has to tackle the job on her own. When a movie scream queen asks her to prove the mansion she's renovating isn't haunted, Anna will stumble into the decades-long mystery of one of Hollywood's most infamous murder houses…a place with many dark secrets—some of which might just kill her.

Another hit from the award-winning creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED—and a must-have for all ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS fans!

THE COMPLETE CYBERFORCE, VOL. 1 TP & HC

WRITERS: MARC SILVESTRI, ERIC SILVESTRI, JIM LEE, WALTER SIMONSON & CHRIS CLAREMONT

ARTISTS: MARC SILVESTRI, WALTER SIMONSON, JIM LEE, TODD McFARLANE, DAVID FINCH, JOE CHIODO, SCOTT WILLIAMS, MICHAEL TURNER & JOE BENITEZ

JUNE 1 / 664 PAGES / FC / M / $29.99 (TP) & $49.99 (HC)

ADVANCE SOLICIT

GO BACK TO THE BEGINNING! To coincide with the groundbreaking 30th anniversary of Top Cow and Image Comics, Top Cow proudly presents the original stories that launched CYBERFORCE, including the very first story, "Tin Men of War." Through the brilliant art of MARC SILVESTRI, new and old fans alike can revisit the introduction of classic characters like Velocity, Ripclaw, Heatwave, Cyblade, Stryker, Impact, and Ballistic to the world of comics. All this and more, gorgeously rendered and assembled in this first volume of absolute collected editions. First time back in print since 1992!

Collects CYBERFORCE #0, CYBERFORCE: TIN MEN OF WAR #1-4, WILDCATS: KILLER INSTINCT #5-7, CYBERFORCE VOL. 2 #1-13, CYBERFORCE ORIGINS: CYBLADE #1, CYBERFORCE ORIGINS: STRYKER #2 & CYBERFORCE ANNUAL #1

HELLCOP, VOL. 1: WELCOME TO HELL TP

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVER: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

MARCH 30 / 168 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

When mankind first broke through the walls between dimensions, nothing could have prepared them for what they would find in Known Reality Plane 1301-A: it was absolute Hell. Literally. A covert security force was quickly assembled to patrol the Hellplane and ensure that none of the nastier denizens made their way Earthside. They were dubbed the Pan-Dimensional Security Corps.

The HELLCOPS.

Collects HELLCOP #1-5

ICE CREAM MAN: SUNDAE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST/COVER: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

JUNE 8 / 400 PAGES / FC / M / $44.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

"I've literally never read anything like this 'genre-defying,' sorta-anthology thing, but it's f*cking awesome. The writing is strange and deeply unsettling, and the artwork is gorgeous. The new comic I most look forward to reading each month." —BRIAN K. VAUGHAN (SAGA, PAPER GIRLS)

Collecting the first twelve issues of the critically acclaimed, bestselling anthology comic ICE CREAM MAN, this oversized hardcover offers a veritable super-sundae of storytelling flavors. From the haunting inaugural issue, to an exploration of opioid abuse, to a lauded three-tiered silent meditation, to even the far reaches of future outer space—there's a sliver of suffering here for everyone. The Ice Cream Man is coming around the block…can you hear his sweet little song?

Collects ICE CREAM MAN #1-12

PARIS OGN HC

WRITER: ANDI WATSON

ARTIST / COVER: SIMON GANE

MAY 25 / 152 PAGES / FC / T+ / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A new and expanded edition with artwork created specially for this volume!

Juliet, a penniless American art student, travels to the city of light to study painting. To pay her way, she paints portraits of wealthy debutantes. One of her subjects is Deborah, a young English woman suffocated by the narrow expectations of her aristocratic family. Juliet is equally confined by the rigid academic structure of her art education and finds an unlikely kindred spirit in Deborah.

Juliet and Deborah's love for art brings them together, even as their friends and family try to drive them apart.

A fairy tale romance where the old and new worlds collide, drawn by SIMON GANE, the artist behind Eisner-nominated Ghost Tree and THEY'RE NOT LIKE US, and written by ANDI WATSON, author of The Book Tour, Kerry and the Knight of the Forest, and the forthcoming Punycorn.

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

MARCH 16 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

When an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.

Join New York Times bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE) and ANDRÉ ARAÚJO (GENERATION GONE, Man Plus) for a uniquely atmospheric murder mystery with sudden bouts of brutal violence.

Collects A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #1-5

SECOND CHANCES TP

WRITER: RICKY MAMMONE

ARTIST / COVER: MAX BERTOLINI

MARCH 16 / 120 PAGES / BW / M / $16.99

Second Chances Hotline—call now and get a new identity! All you need is some cash, a proper referral, and a very good reason to start over.

When Leblanc, the man behind the hotline, is approached by a shady figure from his past, he's forced to accept a new client who doesn't meet any of the requirements—a client with chemically induced amnesia in desperate need of protection.

Up-and-coming writer RICKY MAMMONE and artist MAX BERTOLINI (The Witcher, Nathan Never) explode onto the scene with this psychedelic, action-packed, bizarre noir that feels like John Wick punching through an existential French New Wave fever dream.

Collects SECOND CHANCES #1-4

DEEP BEYOND, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREA BROCCARDO

MARCH 16 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Dr. Pamela Bell is missing, and an unlikely group of misfit researchers is in hot pursuit. But there is also a traitor among them, someone who would rather Pam not be found at all. Will the intrepid researchers get the answers they seek in the depths, or will the things they discover there only bring about new—and more dangerous—questions?

The 100 and Death Stranding meet LOW in the thrilling conclusion of the high-octane dystopian adventure series from acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY, SWEET PAPRIKA), writer DAVID GOY, rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Empyre: X-Men), and colorist BARBARA NOSENZO (The Ballad of Halo Jones).

Collects DEEP BEYOND #7-12

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 4: SCORCHED EARTH TP

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

MARCH 2 / 144 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

The bestselling series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and CHRIS SAMNEE (Daredevil, Black Widow) continues!

The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power—he never did. He only wants to raise his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him.

Collects FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #13-18

RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 2: TEAM-UP TP

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS, JOE CLARK & MEGHAN CAMARENA

ARTISTS: MARCELO COSTA, EDUARDO FERIGATO & FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

COVER: MARCELO COSTA

MARCH 16 / 192 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

The first wave of cosmic forces has arrived on Earth, desperate to reclaim the Radiant, and the only thing standing in their way is RADIANT BLACK and some unexpected new allies. And afterwards, as time goes on and the world begins to heal, Marshall makes a dramatic choice that sends him to a place beyond imagination, a place that just might change everything—again.

Collects RADIANT BLACK #7-12

TWO MOONS, VOL. 2: GHOST WAR TP

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTISTS / COVER: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & GIOVANNA NIRO

MARCH 23 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Decades after the Civil War, the Pawnee Nation has been almost totally confined to a reservation in Oklahoma, but Shaman Two Moons, once again in Kansas, is seeking the help of Irish immigrant Doctor Frances Shaw. The ghosts of the Indigenous men and women killed in the "Indian Wars" will not rest, and the conflict is far from over!

Collects TWO MOONS #6-10



ADVENTUREMAN #9

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTISTS / COVER: TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / E / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE CHAINS HE FORGED IN LIFE"

Claire—like any decent Adventureman—teams up with Crossdraw—y'know, the ghost-hunting super cowboy?—to get to the bottom of the Ghost Gang's terrifying return to New York City.

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #3 (OF 6)

WRITER: KURT BUSIEK

ARTIST / COVER A: CARLOS PACHECO

COVER B: JERRY ORDWAY

COVER C: MARK SCHULTZ

COVER D (AUTUMNLANDS VARIANT): BEN DEWEY

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M /$3.99

Fletcher takes part in a dangerous and dramatic jailbreak, engages in a pursuit through the borderlands of magic, and meets enigmatic new allies.

BOLERO # 3 (OF 5)

WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY

ARTIST / COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO

COVER B: LUIGI FORMISANO

MARCH 16 / 56 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

Devyn's life is back on track! Newly hop-free and surrounded by loving friends and an amazing boyfriend, she's finally found her perfect world…right? Then why can't she sleep? Where'd she leave her key? The Anti-door is humming louder, and someone has to enter it.

CROSSOVER #13

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER A: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

COVER B: JONATHAN HICKMAN

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"MEANWHILE," Part Six

"This is it! The end of the line! The grand finale! Everything in your entire life has led you to this very moment, so that you may watch in horror and awe as the world of CROSSOVER comes crashing down in a metatextual waterfall of blood and ink and—oh wait. No. That's the solicit copy for the final issue. What issue is this? 13? Oh. Haha. Yeah this one is rad. I'm in this one!" —DONNY

GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #5 (OF 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JIM MAHFOOD

COVER B: BRANDON GRAHAM

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Becsu and Gordi spring into action to rescue Dio from the clutches of Dudley and his evil crew! Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely badass variant cover from superstar artist BRANDON GRAHAM! Feel the Funk!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #6

WRITERS: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER A: BRETT BOOTH

COVER B: KEVIN KEANE

MARCH 23 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

END OF STORY ARC

The EPIC battle with the new CLOWN concludes…

Clown, along with Violator and his razor-toothed minions, continues to torment a weakened Gunslinger. This may just be his last rodeo…

HOME SICK PILOTS #13

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Hell on Earth will rise if the final ghost cannot be quieted…

…which is rather a lot for the Pilots to be managing, as a band that struggles with three-chord songs.

INKBLOT #17

WRITERS / ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

MARCH 9 / 24 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

Lost in the endless frozen landscape of the Beyond, harried by the howling wind, and pursued by ghouls, Warden and Beatrice struggle to survive. Their salvation arrives in the form of a little black cat.

KILLADELPHIA #20

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: ERIK LARSEN

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE END OF ALL," Part Two

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series has returned with a riveting bloody entrance and we only up the ante from here! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

SeeSaw, the universe-bending vampire who has traveled through time and space, has proven himself a powerful ally to the heroes fighting vampire queen Abigail Adams' reign of terror. But this massive step-up brings unwanted attention from a mysterious figure who plans to crush the rebellion. Now, America's untold history is finally laid bare…will SeeSaw find a way to save the city, or will the undead flesh be ripped from his bones as a warning to others?

KING OF SPIES #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): MATTEO SCALERA

COVER C: OZGUR YILDIRIM

MARCH 9 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Sir Roland King was Britain's most famous spy. Now, he's riddled with bullets and dying in a slum apartment. But in his time of greatest need, an old love has returned to nurse him back to life. She wants him back on his feet to finish his self-assigned final mission: murdering all the men and women in high office that he knows are to blame for the absolute mess the world has become. He is happy to oblige.

Warning: this EXTRA-LENGTH FINALE ISSUE is jam-packed with ABSOLUTE MAYHEM.

KING SPAWN #8

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER B: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: KEVIN KEANE

MARCH 16 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

What is the mysterious Exodus Foundation and what are their nefarious goals and why would they be offering Al a seat on the God Throne?

LADY MECHANIKA: THE MONSTER OF THE MINISTRY OF HELL #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: JOE BENITEZ

ARTISTS / COVER A: JOE BENITEZ & BETH SOTELO

COVER B: SIYA OUM

COVER C (RETAILER INCENTIVE VARIANT): JOE BENITEZ

MINISERIES FINALE

MARCH 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

Mechanika begins to question: who was the true monster of the Ministry of Health? The shocking conclusion to the latest LADY MECHANIKA miniseries!

THE MAGIC ORDER 2 #6 (of 6)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: STUART IMMONEN

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): STUART IMMONEN

COVER C: GREG TOCCHINI

MARCH 30 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Acclaimed creators MARK MILLAR & STUART IMMONEN present the stunning conclusion to what's sure to be one of the most talked-about series of the year—the extra-length grand finale that's guaranteed to blow up everything you thought you knew about THE MAGIC ORDER. The world has been taken by the other side, the Magic Order scattered to the winds, and there's only one person who can help them—an unlikely ally you never saw coming. Feast your eyes on two masters at work!

MONKEY MEAT #3 (OF 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JUNI BA

MARCH 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Our anthology becomes a fairy tale about a little magician delivery boy on the most important delivery of his life. One involving a troll, fairies who kidnap babies, and colorful magic action! Be warned, however, that though you may be thrilled, you may also get your heart broken…

MONSTRESS #38

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Tense reunions are in the air as Kippa, Corvin, and Tuya arrive at the Dusk Court—where the Ancients wait to begin their own experiments on Maika.

NEW MASTERS #2 (OF 6)

WRITER: SHOBO

ARTIST / COVER: SHOF

MARCH 9 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Ola runs into trouble in the Tejuosho night market and faces the consequences of her trip to the exclusion zone. The most dangerous man in Eko City presents a risky proposition to our crew of outcasts, and he'll go to extreme lengths to make them take it.

NEWBURN #5

WRITERS: CHIP ZDARSKY & CASEY GILLY

ARTISTS: JACOB PHILLIPS & SOO LEE

COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

MARCH 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Newburn finds himself in his most dangerous position yet—in prison, surrounded by the men he helped put there.

PLUS: A thrilling new backup story BEGINS! In "SPOOK-A-RAMA" by GILLY and LEE, if the cops won't investigate her best friend's murder, can Ronnie solve it herself?

NOCTERRA #9

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS / COVERS A & C: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: MAHMUD ASHRAR

MARCH 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part Three

With a fresh member on their roster, Team Sundog must traverse uncharted waters with one question on all their minds: who, or rather, what is Eos?

ORDINARY GODS #8

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ARTISTS / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE & FRANK WILLIAM

ADVANCE SOLICIT

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Once, long ago, she was a polymath of the High Renaissance—a painter, an engineer, an architect. Today, she's an Australian Shepherd, and a very good girl. But the Awakened are in trouble, trapped and betrayed by one of their own. Can Gracie get them out of it? Or will this be their last supper?

JOE HILL'S RAIN #3 (OF 5)

WRITERS: JOE HILL & DAVID M. BOOHER

ARTIST / COVER A: ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B: ELIZABETH BEALS

COVER C (1:25): ALISON SAMPSON

COVER D (SKETCH VARIANT / 1:50): ZOE THOROGOOD

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Having survived a violent run-in with the Comet Cult, Honeysuckle and her new companion—MMA fighter Marc Despot—find themselves in an even tighter spot: young Templeton Blake has followed them into the spreading apocalypse. They hitch a ride to Denver with a friendly highway patrol officer, but the prisoners he's transporting have different plans…

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #6

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

When a life is shattered by violence, putting the pieces back together is arduous. But we can find friends in scary places even as enemies lurk in the shadows.

ROGUE SUN #2

WRITER: RYAN PARROTT

ARTIST / COVER A: ABEL

COVER B (1:25): MARCO RENNA

MARCH 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

"A BLUDMOON RISES!"

With an old foe of Marcus's on his trail, Dylan will have to find a way to become a superhero—and fast. Can Dylan learn to control his new powers? Or is this already the end for the new Rogue Sun?

SAGA #57

ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $2.99

Long-term relationships are easy? LYING.

THE SCORCHED #4

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: BJORN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

APRIL 6 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

SOUL CRUSHER returns to do battle with the Scorched! But why now, and why here?

THE SILVER COIN #10

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: TREVOR HENDERSON

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Next in THE SILVER COIN, the hit horror anthology from VITA AYALA, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RAM V, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, and MICHAEL WALSH, comes a sequel 300 years in the making. Audrey is a high schooler with an unusual ability who's drawn to the occult. When she encounters the coin, she conducts a ritual meant to break its curse but instead summons something darker still. The coin's mystery deepens in part two of "Covenant."

SPAWN #328

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJORN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

MARCH 30 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The Dead Zones are proving to be one of the most important aspects of Spawn's universe. But did Spawn make a mistake by sealing them?

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #2 (OF 4)

WRITER: SI SPURRIER

ARTISTS: MATÍAS BERGARA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER B: PEACH MOMOKO

MARCH 30 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $4.99

Spring turns to summer; the child grows rebellious; the savage walk goes on.

But all roads lead to civilization. And all civilizations lead to war.

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #9 (OF 12)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER B: TBA

COVER C: TBA

COVER D: TBA

COVER E ("HOT" POLYBAGGED VARIANT): MIRKA ANDOLFO

MARCH 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER/ FC / M / $3.99

Paprika seems to have gone off the radar. Her latest emotional blow will be difficult to overcome, and the same can be said for Dill. But what about Za'atar? Maybe a trip to Italy is what they all need to clear their heads…

A THING CALLED TRUTH #5 (OF 5)

WRITER / COVERS B & D: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

ARTIST / COVERS A & C: ELISA ROMBOLI

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

A promise to never talk about the past is worthless when, deep down, you don't want to keep it.

Dorian will finally find the courage to tell Mag about her past and her possible future, but her confession may have some totally unexpected consequences…

TIME BEFORE TIME #11

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: W. SCOTT FORBES

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Tatsuo receives life-altering news and Nadia discovers the truth about what happened to her family, as TIME BEFORE TIME's sensational second story arc concludes.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #34

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: MIKE DEL MUNDO

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER E: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Rick, Glenn, Michonne, and their new allies from Woodbury return to the prison to a horrific surprise.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #35

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: MIKE DEL MUNDO

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

A new friend betrays the group.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #5

WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ARTIST / COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER B: TRADD MOORE

COVER C (HORROR VARIANT / 1:10): JOSH HIXSON

COVER D (CONNECTING MAP VARIANT / 1:15): COURTNEY MENARD

COVER E (1:25): SOO LEE

MARCH 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

APPROPRIATE-SIZED FIFTH ISSUE!

There are fights to be fought, bargains to be struck, and roads to be hit. But when it all comes together, will it be enough to tear the gang apart? Alabama is betting her life that it won't.

Also, are you reading CROSSOVER? I love that book so much.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #5 DELUXE EDITION WITH 7" RECORD

WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ARTIST / COVER: TYLER BOSS

JUNE 15 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $15.99

The end of the world will have a soundtrack.

Every issue of this post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series will offer an extremely limited number of Deluxe Editions, featuring an exclusive cover and a 7" record with two songs from some of today's best indie and punk bands, recorded specially for this project.

This issue: AJJ makes you want to sing along, and Richmond legend TIM BARRY brings the southern charm.

Only available at comic shops!