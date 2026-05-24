Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, Universal | Tagged: halloween, halloween horror nights, sinners, universal studios, vampires

Sinners Joins Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights This Fall

The vampire film Sinners is joining Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights this fall, with special merch available.

Article Summary Sinners joins Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights this fall, bringing the hit vampire film to Orlando and Hollywood.

The Sinners haunted house drops guests into Club Juke, where music, tension, and red-eyed vampires stalk every turn.

Fans will encounter key Sinners characters including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread inside the maze.

Sinners merch, including a hat, T-shirt, and acrylic figure, is already on sale ahead of the haunted house opening.

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed one of the new additions to Halloween Horror Nights this year, as the film Sinners will be added to the festivities. Making its debut at the annual Fall experience in the park, attendees will be transported back to Club Juke, where they'll meet several guests hanging out and enjoying the music, but will also encounter some red-eyed vampires in the mix. You'll try to evade them while also encountering some favorite characters direct from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread.

Along with the experience, they'll be selling some special merch, including a hat and t-shirt, as well as an acrylic figure inspired by the house, all of which are already on sale in the park. We have a few quotes for you here from people involved with the announcement, as they will start on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood, with mroe attractions to be revealed at a later date.

Beware The Red-Eyed Vampires as Sinners Joins Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

"It's been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way," said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian, producers of Sinners and founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement. "Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere, and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us."

"At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be," said John Murdy, Executive Producer, Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood. "Just as Ryan Coogler's Academy Award-winning film, Sinners re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we've never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way."

"The moment Sinners premiered, we knew it was an undeniable fit for Halloween Horror Nights, and it's an honor to bring this story to life," said Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. "It's rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre—and that's exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters, and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can't wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver."

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