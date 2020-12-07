Image Comics To Publish Karmen #1 by Guillem March – in March

That was a fun Rich Twitch for Karmen #1. We just ran the news that Guillem March had a new Image Comics title coming up, and a couple of hours later, we have the press release to confirm it. Karmen, originally published by Dupuis in French, will have its English-language debut in March from Image Comics – alongside the launch of a new Batman comic by Guillem March and James Tynion IV. This March should just be renamed Guillem March March and be done with it.

Karmen is a provocative story that explores grief, suicide, and redemption told as a visual feast-for-the-eyes and featuring ethereal, fantastic artwork to set the tone.

Punctuated with humor, Karmen is the story of Catalina, a recent suicide, who is taken under the wing of the strange and quirky angel, Karmen, on a journey of discovery and reflection.

"Karmen is a story about what it takes to make a real change in life. After working on it for six years, I can say I´ve put my all into this project," said March. "I decided to write the script because I´m a much better storyteller when I´m doing the whole thing. If you know me from my superhero work, I´m sure Karmen will surprise you. I can´t express how proud I am of this book, and how happy I am that it will finally be released in print for the U.S. audience."

Catalina's story is packed with surprises and metaphysics, tenderness and humor. It dives deep into the topics that matter and is brought beautifully to life by the creator behind the acclaimed Monika (Titan Comics) and The Dream (Europe Comics).

Karmen #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 10.