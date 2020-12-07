Guillem March Has a New Image Comic – And Batman Comic – Coming Out

On his Instagram page a few days ago, comic book artist Guillem March posted "I helped with 8 pages on #BATMAN 104 right before moving to my next big thing for DC. I can't wait that DC announces what it is so I can openly talk about it. And that's only one of the TWO big things by me ready to be released. #DCcomics #ImageComics"

We knew that James Tynion IV has a second Batman comic with Guillem March coming, presumably for March 2021, alongside the return of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez to the main Batman title after DC Future State.

But what of a new Image Comics title as well? Nine years ago, Image Comics published Cover Girls, a collection of some of the best covers, pin-ups, and sequential artwork from the then-young Spanish artist Guillem March, known at the time in the US for his work on Gotham City Sirens and Catwoman. Over a hundred colour images that had not been seen by his English-speaking audience, previously published by Diario de Mallorca, Playboy Spain, Eros Magazine, and more.

If Image Comics are publishing a brand new series by March, maybe it might be worth bringing this collection back into print?

Guillem March started his career doing contributions for several Spanish manga magazines and won the award for Best Spanish Manga in 1998 at the Ficomic Barcelona Manga Con. He then began a monthly humour page for the best selling Spanish Dolmen Magazine that satirized American superhero comics, which led to him doing cover art for the magazine in a more mainstream American style. In 2001, Guillem started a 8-year collaboration with Diario de Mallorca, the daily newspaper of the Balearic Islands, consisting of a weekly page from serialized stories. Eventually these pages were compiled in the slice of life comic book albums titled Sofia, Ana, Victoria, and Laura, as well as a thriller called Gray Days. His comics featuring female lead characters caught the attention of Playboy Spain and Eros Comix magazines, who published several of his one-page comics and some cover art. In 2007, he co-created with two colleagues the prozine Tangaroa, a bi-monthly comics magazine that only lasted 2 issues, while he was working for the Belgian publisher Dupuis in collective book called Vampyres. Over the last ten years, he has drawn extensively for DC Comics, mostly on the Batman-related titles, but also he continues to draw series for Dupuis.