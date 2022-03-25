Immortal X-Men #1 Preview: Sinister's Shocking Secret!

Destiny shares a secret that will change everything with Mister Sinister in this preview of Immortal X-Men #1. The X-Men Universe will surely never be the same again. Check out the preview below.

Immortal X-Men #1

by Kieron Gillen & Lucas Werneck, cover by Mark Brooks

IN THE QUIET COUNCIL, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM! The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE they strive to hold together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, ETERNALS, The Wicked + The Divine, Die) returns to the world of X with artist Lucas Werneck (TRIAL OF MAGNETO) to bring us all into the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 100 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620004700111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620004700116 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 LUPACCHINO WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700121 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 MULLER DESIGN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700131 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700141 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 JEFF JOHNSON CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700151 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 NOTO QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700161 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 VEGA VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700171 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700181 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 WERNECK TEASER VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620004700191 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 1 YU PROMO VARIANT – $5.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.