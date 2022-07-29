In The Clear Moonlit Dusk & 10 Dance in Kodansha October 2022 Solicits

Kodansha time! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Kodansha, the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republishes their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical October 2022 solicits and solicitations where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222201

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Yoi Takiguchi's long legs, deep voice, and handsome face are the perfect recipe for an attractive guy-until people realize she is, in fact, a girl. Dubbed a "prince" by her peers since childhood, Yoi has all but given up on being seen as anything else. That is, until she bumps into Ichimura-sempai, the school's other prince (who's a he) and gets a taste of what it feels like to be seen for her true self. The story of the two high school princes starts here!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

10 DANCE GN VOL 08 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222217

(W) Inouesatoh (A / CA) Inouesatoh

Dip into your new obsession in this steamy gay ballroom romance! The beautifully-detailed, lithe bodies of the two "kings of the ballroom" fly across the dance floor as rivals build a volatile bond in this red-hot romance!

IT TAKES TWO

Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership…

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 03 (

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222192

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 07 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

MAR228906

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

The Survey Corps is engaged in a desperate, final battle to retake Wall Maria and defeat the Titans once and for all. Eren must use his new powers to seal the holes created five years ago in the Shiganshina District gates, not to mention to finally reach the basement of his old home and find what secrets lie hidden there. But the most difficult part of the operation will be surviving whatever clever traps the Colossus Titan, Armored Titan, and Beast Titan have prepared for them! Now that Erwin is gambling with every last human life, who will triumph? Includes volumes 19-21 of Attack on Titan.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222194

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222195

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

The daily routine aboard an airborne draking vessel springs to vivid life in this exquisitely crafted tale in the tradition of the lush, transporting fantasy of Hayao Miyazaki. Part travelogue, part imaginary cookbook, and part otherworldly slice of life, Drifting Dragons tells the stories of the Quin Zaza and the colorful band of misfits that makes up her crew.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 VOL 4 – 6

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222196

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

Shinra has discovered that someone is using a bug to turn people into Infernals. He's narrowed the suspects down to two, and now he must figure out which one is the real culprit. Can he find out who is friend and who is foe without first getting caught himself? Includes volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222197

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 17 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222198

(W) Kenji Inoue (A / CA) Kimitake Yoshioka

Swimsuits! Ramen! Dumb jokes! Beer! Uncomfortable nudity! Believing that Iori has hit it rich after winning the lottery, Sakurako seizes her chance to pounce. Aina then launches her own desperate defense as friends from both sides join the fray. With Sakurako glued to Iori's side, the Okinawa nights quickly reach a fever pitch. Who will emerge victorious in the war for the fickle Iori's affection?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 18 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222199

(W) Kenji Inoue (A / CA) Kimitake Yoshioka

The hit comedy manga comes to print by popular demand! Swimsuits! Ramen! Dumb jokes! Beer! Uncomfortable nudity!

INTO THE BLUE

After graduating from an all-boys' high school, Iori Kitahara moves away from home to go to college in a seaside town. He's eager to start a new chapter in his life–one filled with dreams of reinventing himself, meeting beautiful girls, and reveling in his youth. But when his new abode is his uncle's dive shop, Iori's college debut doesn't turn out as glamorously as he planned! Can Iori keep himself afloat, or will the booze-fueled antics of his university's diving club wash him away?!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222203

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 10.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222204

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

"The outrageous shojo comedy finally comes to print! A boy and a girl come to share each other's secrets: She remixes her real life and fantasies into a pervy Twitter feed, and he's selfish and manipulative on the inside. The relationship (?) that results is explosive and hilarious, perfect for fans of Kiss Him, Not Me!, Horimiya, and Wotakoi!

#PervyGirl Meets Two-Faced Boy

At her high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's ""Lovesick Ellie,"" a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought…and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?"

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

NO 6 OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (VOL 7-9)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222205

(W) Atsuko Asano (A / CA) Hinoki Kino

Shion accidentally learns that his childhood friend Safu is under arrest all because of him! Not wanting to get Rat involved, Shion sets out alone to save her. But how can he possibly infiltrate No. 6's secure correctional facility and escape with a high-priority prisoner all on his own? Includes volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 24.99

ORIENT GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222206

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

Kanetatsu and Naotora have each claimed victory over Seiroku and Shiro, leaving Yataro the last man standing among the Black Dog samurai. Now, Operation Retake Awaji Island enters the long-awaited endgame. Joined by his companions in the Shimazu platoon, Musashi jumps into battle against Yataro to rescue Michiru and protect the Land of the Setting Sun!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222207

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

"The new shonen action manga from the creator of Magi is here! Musashi is a teenager living under demon rule. As children, he and his best friend made a promise: to become the greatest warriors in the world and overthrow the demons. But life intervenes, and five years later, he finds himself about to become a miner. Yet can Musashi truly be satisfied with a ""normal"" life?

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cycnical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act… and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…"

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222208

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world, a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222209

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Yuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222210

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222212

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222213

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

Ride forth into the magical world of Britannia with a new 3-in-1 omnibus version of the manga that inspired the most popular Netflix Original Anime worldwide! The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! This book includes volumes 19-21 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SHAMAN KING OMNIBUS TP VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222215

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A / CA) Hiroyuki Takei

In a world where shamans communicate with the dead and call forth the power of legendary spirits to defeat their enemies in both body and soul, Yoh is a teenager with the ultimate ambition: to become the Shaman King, the one and only shaman who may commune with the Great Spirit and help remake the world for the better. At Yoh's side is Anna, his coach, fiancée, and a powerful medium in her own right. Sure, it'd be nice if Yoh had a little more time to train and mature… but the Shaman Fight is only held once every 500 years, so he's going to have to grow up quick! This volume corresponds to volumes 31-33 of the original release, featuring updated translation and lettering, back in print more than 20 years after its initial release!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

10 DANCE GN VOL 07 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222216

(W) Inouesatoh (A / CA) Inouesatoh

Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TO YOUR ETERNITY GN VOL 19

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222218

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 12.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222219

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him-in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new dangersay nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop… this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 10.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222220

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

"I'll do it! I'll become your thrall!"" A crossdressing girl and an otaku vampire find themselves entangled in a dangerous relationship. Don't miss this heart-pounding romance from the award-winning Ema Toyama, perfect for fans of Crimson Spell, Black Bird, and He's My Only Vampire!

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him–in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger–to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her ""disgusting male blood,"" but when real feelings develop…this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

WAVE LISTEN TO ME GN VOL 09 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222221

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

Minare thought she was just venting to a stranger when she told a guy at a bar about her man troubles. It turns out that man works at a radio station, and the next day she's shocked to hear her grumbling broadcast on the air! She storms the station in a rage, only to be duped into joining a talk show, and her acid tongue makes her into an instant star!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222222

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222223

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Will Serfort dreams of keeping his promise to a childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard's Tower. However, he is unable to cast even the simplest of spells, leaving him to fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy. As if that weren't enough, he finds himself putting his sword skills to the test against a bullying professor!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LOVE AND LIES GN VOL 12 MISAKI ENDING (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG222202

(W) Musao Tsumugi (A / CA) Musao Tsumugi

Yukari is dull. He doesn't even stand out enough to be bullied; he's just a generally lower-middle-class kid. He's in love with Misaki, the most popular girl in school. There's just one problem: He's 15, one year away from receiving his government-assigned marriage partner. He normally wouldn't have the courage to defy the law, but his sickly classmate Ririna still believes in love, and won't stop goading him into confessing his feelings! This dystopian manga about teen love and defiance is a sexy, funny, and dramatic new hit!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY UNIQUE SKILL MAKES ME OP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 01

VERTICAL INC

AUG222355

(W) Nazuna Miki (A / CA) Subachi

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting off whatever they drop-food, money, items, and more. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of… until he learns he has otherworldly drop luck that brings him never-before-seen items! Suddenly his luck turns around… or does it?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 14.95

