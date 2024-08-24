Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: hulk

Incredible Hulk Annual #1 Preview: Hulk vs. Thanos – Mind Over Muscle

In Incredible Hulk Annual #1, the Mad Titan Thanos faces off against the Hulk in a battle for the Mind Stone. Can brute strength overcome cosmic power? Meet Worldmind!

Article Summary Check out Incredible Hulk Annual #1 featuring Hulk vs. Thanos over the Mind Stone. Release date: August 28.

The epic storyline "INFINITY WATCH" Part Six continues with Hulk taking on Thanos and introducing Worldmind.

Get your hands on variants by R.B. Silva, Mike McKone, and Geoff Shaw. Don't miss out on this explosive issue.

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX! The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

Incredible Hulk Annual #1

by Derek Landy & Geoff Shaw & Sara Pichelli, cover by Salvador Larroca

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX! The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 28, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620975000111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620975000116 – INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1 R.B. SILVA DESIGN VARIANT [IW] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620975000121 – INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1 MIKE MCKONE INFINITY WATCH VARIANT [IW] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620975000131 – INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1 GEOFF SHAW VARIANT [IW] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

