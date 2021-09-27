Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)

Mephisto time! Okay, so there are going to be tonnes of spoilers out of this week's Amazing Spider-Man #74, as Nick Spencer's run on the series comes to an end. Revelations are made, people die, others live and revelations are… revealed. So here's just one tiny spoiler for now that tackles the role of Mephisto in Spider-Man's life. Now is the time to stop if you don't want to know in advance. Because Nick Spencer does indeed take on One More Day as well as Sin's Past. But in a way that speaks to the series' future rather than its past.

Kindred has been revealed as artificially-created genetic children of Norman Osborne and Gwen Stacy, used to trick Peter Parker in Sin's Past, created by an artifically-intelligent version of Harry Osborn, which removed them from all the demonic inference of being a version of Herry Osborn who went to hell and was used by Mephisto. Instead, Harry Osborn did indeed go to hell and was used by Mephisto, just not in creating Kindred, the creature who has been tormenting Peter Parker and his friends and family for the past few years. And all because his father Norman Osborn made a deal with the devil, but Mephisto was playing the long game for "the soul that lies in the balance." And in this week's Amazing Spider-Man, we discover that Mephisto had a very specific interest in Peter Parker, Spider-Man. And Mephisto's knowledge of the future. And Spider-Man's role in it.

Mephisto has the vision that it will be Spider-Man who destroys his reign in Hell. And so everything, from One More Day to Sin's Past to Kindred has been with the aim of destroying him. Of course, that is not the entire truth, as we discovered in One More Day, the deal with Peter Parker to remove his marriage to Mary Jane also removed their future together. All summed up in a young girl who had appeared in a very supernatural fashion up to that point, first appearing in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #24.

Shown to Peter Parker by Mephisto as part of a series of what could-have-beens for his life, as a successful inventor/businessman who never bet Gwen Stacy, or as a games designer, but also a young girl with a pretty mother afraid of never growing up.

And as Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson took the deal from Mephisto, removing their marriage from existence in return for bringing back Aunt May from the dead, so the reality of that girl was brought to the fore.

Revealed, not as a What If, or a parallel dimension version of their lives, but their future daughter.

May Parker, the future daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, erased from existence by their choices and their deal with Mephisto. Previously that was seen as part of the cruel deal with Mephisto, extracting as much misery and as much removal of hope and love from the deal as possible, in restoring one May Parker by removing another from existence. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #74, when interrogated about the fear of Spider-Man being there to destroy his grip on the throne of Hell, we get a slight amend to that vision of Mephisto over just which Spider-Man it is who achieves that.

May Parker, Spider-Girl, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, it turns out that she was the soul who lied in the balance, she is the one who dethrones Mephisto. And the eradication of her from reality was Mephisto's original goal. All his talk about wanting to erase the perfect love, the perfect marriage, was another ruse to eliminate who he had seen as the cause of his own downfall… Mephisto plays the long game. Not quite as long as the one in Avengers, with the Avengers 1,000,000 BC to far in the future, this is more of an entertaining side-dish, but enough to help cement Mephisto's future. For now… Amazing Spider-Man #74 is published on Wednesday. And this is just one small sliver…

