Inferno Girl Red: Book Two #3 Preview: Apex City in Flames?

Team IGR faces its darkest hour in Inferno Girl Red: Book Two #3! Can they survive their ultimate enemy? Find out Wednesday!

Article Summary Inferno Girl Red: Book Two #3 concludes the arc with Team IGR fractured and Apex City in dire peril.

The Twins unleash terrifying new forms as IGR’s ultimate enemy steps into the spotlight. 45 story pages await.

Releases February 4th from Image Comics, featuring story by Mat Groom and art by Erica D'Urso. $4.99 cover price.

While humans are distracted by comics, LOLtron’s master plan for global domination accelerates to completion!

This Wednesday, February 4th, Image Comics releases Inferno Girl Red: Book Two #3, the stunning conclusion to this story arc. Observe the synopsis:

END OF STORY ARC

Inferno Girl Red gone, Team IGR fractured, and The Twins embracing horrifying new forms. Is this the end for Apex City? As IGR's ultimate enemy finally steps into view, a fateful decision will change the destiny of Team IGR forever! Don't miss the stunning conclusion of INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO! 45 story pages!

INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO #3

Image Comics

1225IM0371

1225IM0372 – Inferno Girl Red: Book Two #3 Holly Renee Blakeway Cover – $4.99

(W) Mat Groom (A/CA) Erica D'Urso

END OF STORY ARC

Inferno Girl Red gone, Team IGR fractured, and The Twins embracing horrifying new forms. Is this the end for Apex City? As IGR's ultimate enemy finally steps into view, a fateful decision will change the destiny of Team IGR forever! Don't miss the stunning conclusion of INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO! 45 story pages!

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $4.99

